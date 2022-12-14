Draughn teams open WHC play with wins over Owen

VALDESE — In just its third game after one week of practice as a full squad, the Draughn boys basketball team used a pair of rallies to claim Tuesday’s Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener over visiting Owen, 79-69.

With a three-point lead after one quarter, 14-11, the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0 WHC) went on a rally of 17 consecutive points to build a 19-point lead.

Draughn led by 13 at the halftime break before a trio of Warhorses players knocked down 3-pointers to cut the Wildcats; lead into single digits.

Seniors Luke Rector and Eli Pritchard proceeded to rally with a combined total of 28 second-half points to keep visiting Owen from having any chance at stealing the lead.

Pritchard, Rector, Eli Tillery, Blake McElyea, Tanner Woody and Ethan Miller were also strong on the boards for the Wildcats.

“Coach Drew (McGuire) has really prepared us this season working us in practice (coming off football season),” said Rector, who finished with a new career-high of 25 points.

Tillery (15 points), Eli Pritchard (12) and Zaydin Pritchard (11) also scored in double figures.

“We’re getting in better shape and being better-conditioned to help us play the way we want to,” said McGuire.

GIRLS

Draughn 65, Owen 43

The Lady Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 WHC) recovered from a winless week to win Tuesday’s conference-opener, led by a single-game school record of 33 points scored by senior post Aubrie Snyder, the reigning county player of the year.

The previous scoring record was 32 points, held by Kymonah Hall from a 2014-15 contest versus Patton.

“This wouldn’t have happened without the help of my teammates,” said Snyder, who is now averaging 21.7 points per contest through three games.

Fellow senior Ella Abernathy also scored in double figures with 17 points and five 3-pointers.

Jenna Abernathy, Zoe Rector, Katie Cozort and Maddison Powell also were major contributors to Draughn’s win.