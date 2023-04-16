ICARD — As his team grasped the trophy for winning the second Burke Bash, Draughn softball coach Chris Cozort looked forward to the rest of the season.

"The reason we started this thing is to get ready for conference games," Cozort said after a seven-run third inning propelled Draughn to a 10-1 victory over host East Burke and a title in the tournament on Saturday.

"This helps us get ready for the rest of the season," Cozort said.

The Burke Bash is a one-day, round-robin competition involving Burke County's four high school teams, all of whom play in different conferences.

The 2022 Burke Bash champion, East Burke entered the final game 2-0 after defeating Patton 2-1 and Freedom 3-1 earlier. Draughn had opened with a 5-4 loss to Freedom but then defeated Patton 5-3 before facing East Burke. In the day's other game, Patton defeated Freedom, 4-3.

Since Draughn and East Burke each finished 2-1 on the day, the champion was determined by which team scored the most runs during the day. With the nine-run victory over East Burke, Draughn finished with 19 runs in three games compared to East Burke's total of six runs.

"Here at the end of spring break, we hadn't faced a lot of pitching, and as the day went along, we got to hitting better," Cozort said.

Draughn overcame an early 1-0 deficit as 10 Lady Wildcats batted in the seven-run third inning.

During the outburst, Katie Cozort and Katie Hamm delivered run-producing doubles; Finley Young, Lanie Wineberger, and Avery Helton added RBI singles; and Maddie Crouch belted a two-run homer.

The Lady Wildcats (15-2) added three more runs in the fifth inning. Katie Cozort delivered a two-run single, and Young added an RBI single.

East Burke (8-8) scored its lone run in the first inning. Grace Hammack singled, Madyson Johnson doubled, and Taylor Bostain reached on an infield single before Hammack raced home on Raegen Carter's ground out.

Draughn pitcher Wineberger allowed only a bunt single in the second before she retired the Lady Cavaliers in order the rest of the way.

Patton 4, Freedom 3

Kara Redwine's bases-loaded single lifted Patton to the victory over Freedom.

Joellie Pinto opened the inning with a single and advanced to second on Lindsey Devine's sacrifice bunt. Alex Maines and Katie Lail walked to load the bases for Redwine.

Patton (8-8) had tied the game at 3-3 with a three-run third. The rally included an RBI single by Pinto, and the Lady Panthers capitalized on a pair of Freedom errors.

The Lady Patriots (4-12) claimed the 3-0 lead with two runs in the second and one in the third. The second-inning rally included RBI doubles by Mikhayla Lingafelt and Rumi Campbell. In the third, Lani Campbell singled and came around to score on a single by Lingafelt.

Draughn 5, Patton 3

The Lady Wildcats scored four runs in the third inning to gain a win over Patton.

Trailing by a run after two innings, Kadance Clontz got Draughn on the board with an unearned run.

Thatt was followed by a Katie Cozort two-run triple, scoring Maddie Crouch, and Maddison Powell and Katie Cozort were batted in by a Finlee Young single.

Katie Cozort scored another run off a Cydnee Deal fift- inning single.

Patton scored single runs from the second to fourth innings with a Ellie Shuping second-inning double scoring Hailey Snodgrass, a Marleigh Carswell third-inning single scoring Joelie Pinto, and Pinto fourth-inning single scoring Emma Grindstaff.

East Burke 3, Freedom 1

The Lady Cavaliers scored a run in three of five innings to gain a win over Freedom.

A wild pitch sent leadoff batter Kyndal Morrison across home plate for a 1-0 first inning lead.

East Burke went up 2-0 in the third with Grace Hammack scoring off a Katherine Greene groundout.

The win was topped with a fourth-inning run by Morrison after Hammack reached first base on an error.

Freedom's Lani Campbell hit her second home run of the day in the fourth inning as Daniell Robinson produced the other Lady Patriot hit, a fifth-inning double.

East Burke 2, Patton 1

The Lady Cavaliers started off the tournament with a walk-off win over Patton courtesy of a two-run fifth-inning single by Kyndal Morrison bringing Raegan Carter and Taylor Bostain across home plate.

Prior to the fifth inning, only Addy Fortenberry (single) and Linda Crawford (fielder’s choice) got on base for EB in the third inning.

The Lady Panthers scored a run in the second inning when Lindsey Devine batted in Emma Grindstaff off a single.

Katie Lail got on base twice for Patton with Hailey Snodgrass (walk), Kara Redwine (single), and Ellie Shuping (walk) also getting on base.

Patton's Marleigh Carswell (seven strikeoutss) and East Burke's Addy Fortenberry (four strikeouts) started in the pitcher's circle.

Freedom 5, Draughn 4

A three-run first inning for the Lady Patriots set the tone in a win over the Lady Wildcats, including for a two-run home run by Rumi Campbell.

Freedom also was aided by a Tristan Silva Juarez first-inning single, Kadance Ward’s fourth-inning single and Campbell’s fourth-inning double.

Ward scored two Freedom runs with Rhiley Buchanan and Keileigh Clontz reaching home.

Maddie Crouch scored two runs for the Lady Wildcats off Finlee Young singles, including a fifth-inning run to start a rally. Crouch's run was followed by singles from Katie Hamm and Cydnee Deal, scoring Maddison Powell and Katie Cozort.

Freedom's Daniell Robinson earned the win in the pitcher's circle, pitching a no-hitter through two innings.

Hamm started in the circle for Draughn as both pitchers recorded two strikeouts.