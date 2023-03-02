ICARD — The Draughn baseball team started off the season with a 2-0 mark after gaining a 7-4 nonconference win over county rival and host East Burke on Wednesday.

The Wildcats led the Cavaliers (0-1) by a 3-2 score after four innings before a four-run output in the sixth inning swung the advantage firmly toward the visitors.

EB responded with two seventh-inning runs, but senior Trey Jensen relieved starting pitcher John Robert Abernathy to close out the win.

“We have faced adversity in our first two games,” said Draughn baseball coach Mason Biddix. “The guys came together and played for something bigger than themselves. It's good to see our mental toughness come to light, as well as continuing to improve every day.”

Jensen (third-inning double), Jackson Kirkley (singles in second and sixth innings) and Thomas Lambert (sixth-inning single) each led Draughn with two RBIs.

Tate Jensen (two singles, run), Jacob Mull (two walks, run), Tanner Woody (sixth inning double, run), Abernathy (walk, run) and Griffin Stephens (two runs, RBI double in sixth) were other key Wildcat batters.

Despite allowing six hits, Abernathy limited the Cavaliers to single runs in the second and fourth innings by striking out nine batters.

East Burke starter Colin Eckard pitched for 5 2/3 innings, striking out five Wildcat batters with Will Weidner (2 strikeouts) pitching in relief.

The two runs allowed by Abernathy came off Cannon Morrison's singles to bring Barger Shook across home plate.

Morrison also added a seventh-inning triple and came home on a Hollan Cline single with Cline scoring a run off a wild pitch.

Weidner got on base for the Cavaliers in all four plate appearances with a third-inning single and two walks.

Shook added two hits (single in second, double in fourth) with Eckard recording a second-inning single.

Patton 15, Avery County 5 (6 inn.’s)

The Panthers (2-0) made it two straight nonconference wins to start the season with a run-rule victory Wednesday at home in Morganton, taking leads of 1-0 after one inning, 3-0 after two, 4-3 after three, 11-4 after four and 11-5 after five before plating four runs in the sixth.

Patton’s offensive leaders were Aaron Duncan (3 for 5, two doubles, four RBIs, run), Kanton Trull (2 for 3, two RBIs, run), Cohen Christian (2 for 4, two doubles, RBI, run), Triston Rosenberger (2 for 4, RBI), Reid Pons (2 for 2, two doubles, three RBIs, two runs), Braxton Hensley (2 for 3, double, RBI, three runs), Brady Davis (hit, run), Cole Attaway (double, two RBIs, run), Jack Powell (two runs), Cohen Whisnant (two runs) and Laine Barrier (run).

Aaron Duncan (four innings, six strikeouts, two earned runs, three hits) and Davis (two innings, six strikeouts, one earned run, two hits) pitched for PHS.

SOFTBALL

Freedom 7, Owen 1

The Lady Patriots (1-0) opened their season with a nonconference win on the road in Black Mountain on Wednesday, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to break open a 1-1 game.

Leading the way for Freedom were Mikhayla Lingafelt (3 for 3, double), Kadance Ward (2 for 3, RBI, run), Rhiley Buchanan (hit, three RBIs, run), Kaylee Skinner (double, two RBIs, run), Daniell Robinson (hit, RBI, two runs), Lani Campbell (run) and Keileigh Clontz (run).

Robinson (4 1/3 innings, two strikeouts, zero earned runs, three hits) and Lingafelt (2 2/3 innings, three strikeouts, zero earned runs, one hit) handled the pitching for FHS.

West Caldwell 12, Patton 0 (5 inn.’s)

The Lady Panthers (1-1) dropped Wednesday’s nonconference game by run rule at home in Morganton.

Katie Lail (2 for 2) led the Patton offense.

Marleigh Carswell (five innings, six strikeouts, nine earned runs, 15 hits) handle PHS’ pitching.

GIRLS SOCCER

East Burke 2, Patton 1

The Lady Cavaliers (1-1) grabbed their first win of the season, toppling the non-league county foe Lady Panthers (0-1-1) on Wednesday in Icard after scoring one goal in each half.

Piper Strong and Ashley Hernandez scored the goals for East Burke, which also got an assist from Hernandez and four saves in goal from Chloe Cook. Patton’s goal came from Lorely Tzul in the 74th minute from 30 yards out. PHS got four saves from Ada Caballero.

EBHS outshot the visitors by a 9-6 margin.

BOYS TENNIS

Owen 8, Draughn 1

The Wildcats (0-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) dropped their season- and league-opener on Wednesday evening in Black Mountain.

Draughn’s lone win came at No. 3 doubles 8-5.

M.S. SOFTBALL

Heritage 15, Jacobs Fork 9

The Lady Eagles picked up a nonconference win Wednesday at home in Valdese, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to reverse their fortunes from what had been a 9-6 deficit.

Heritage’s offensive leaders were Bailey Winkler (4 for 5, double, two RBIs), Makenzie Powell (2 for 4, double, three RBIs) and Lindsey Hensley (hone run, RBI).

Powell pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts with Hensley behind the plate.