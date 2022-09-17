Draughn torches Owen for 5 passing TDs in 55-12 WHC-opening win

BLACK MOUNTAIN — The Draughn football team showed off a big arm and sure hands as five passing touchdowns spearheaded a 55-12 road win over Owen in the teams’ Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference-opener on Friday night.

Wildcats quarterback Eli Tillery completed 16 of 21 passes for 248 yards, finding receivers Eli Pritchard five times for 53 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Pinkerton five times for 120 yards and two scores. DHS was pretty successful on the ground, too, as Nigel Dula ran 12 times for 94 yards and two TDs and Justice Cunningham added 77 yards and a score on 11 attempts.

But it was the visitors’ passing game that really gave the Warhorses fits and initiated a mercy-rule running clock early in the fourth quarter.

With about 10 minutes remaining in the final period, Tillery hit Pritchard on a 17-yard pass on second-and-3 from the Owen 18-yard line, then cashed in one play later on a 1-yard scoring connection to give Tillery his fifth TD strike of the night, secure the hat trick for Pritchard and set the final margin on the scoreboard in the 43-point triumph.

“Coming into the game, I knew (Owen) had some good (defensive backs),” Tillery said. “I told my receivers, ‘You’ve got to beat them.’ So, we ran (verticals) and posts and hit them every time. (Pritchard) is 6-3 and 200 (pounds), so he’s a big body to throw to.

“I have to give credit to my O-line, too. I had plenty of time in the world.”

While offensive linemen typically prefer the straight-ahead aspect of run blocking, senior Luke Rector said the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 WHC) put a high priority on pass blocking in practice.

“In pass-block, we work on just keeping low and backs straight,” Rector said. “We can’t lunge at the guy. We’ve just got to worry about moving our feet with our hips. We practice that constantly. The coaches give a lot of help with that.”

Tillery and his pass-catchers were the benefactors of a clean pocket. Pinkerton’s first touchdown catch was a 45-yard bomb down the sideline to make it 22-0 Draughn in the middle stages of the second quarter, while Pritchard’s first TD catch was an 18-yarder to cap off a quick 21-second scoring drive and made it 28-6 going into halftime, aided greatly by Dula’s 26-yard catch-and-run out of the backfield.

“Our line gave us a lot of time, and Eli Tillery did a lot for us,” Pritchard said. “He was putting it on ropes for us and making it hard to drop the ball. He was putting it where only we could get it. It was honestly a great team effort. Our receivers ran great routes tonight, and I think it was a great team win.”

A 6-yard toss from Tillery to Pritchard opened the second half, completing an eight-play, 57-yard drive to put the Wildcats up 34-6. Three drives later, Pinkerton secured a perfectly placed 40-yard throw down the home sideline to put the visitors up 48-12.

“I just have to give credit to the O-line,” Pinkerton said. “They were giving me a lot of time and giving me the opportunity to catch passes. It’s as simple as that. You’ve got to prepare for us each week because we’re going to come out throwing the ball.”

Dula (3-61), Connor Pinkerton (1-7), Sterling Radabaugh (1-6) and Tywan Nemorin (1-1) filled out the DHS receiving corps.

“Coming in, we looked at some stuff on film and saw that (Owen was) playing a lot of man coverage," said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “We felt like that we had a matchup there with our speed and athleticism. We were able to execute. The offensive line did a great job tonight giving Eli (Tillery) a lot of time. I think he might have got pressured two or three times all night.

“Our receivers were running routes hard. And that was the key thing. Even if they knew they might not get the ball, they were running hard, which is pulling their guy away and allowing those long connections to Zach Pinkerton and those big plays to Eli Pritchard. That big one (Pritchard) caught in the end zone right before halftime was huge. Being able to score right there ... to double-dip right there and get those points, that’s what we’ve got to do every chance that we get.”

On the ground, Cunningham scored from 7 yards out to make it 7-0 with 3:29 left in the first quarter and Dula’s TD runs were a 1-yarder to make it 13-0 in the second frame and a 5-yarder to set the score at 40-6 in the middle of the third period.

Defensively, Draughn’s only lapses came on back-to-back plays late in the second quarter when an Owen 15-yard hook-and-ladder play set up a 41-yard touchdown pass on the next snap. The other score for the Warhorses was a 5-yard run to cap off a short drive aided by a 15-yard Draughn penalty.

The Wildcats held the hosts to just 189 yards overall, with just 18 of those coming on 29 tries on the ground, including sacks. DHS stopped Owen 11 times in the backfield, with that effort led by Rector, whose three tackles for loss and a sack highlighted an eight-tackle night.

Hampton Blackwell made seven tackles, including two for loss, and Connor Pinkerton made five tackles, including two in the backfield. Josh Elkins had a sack and a tackle for loss, Donnell Wilkins (five tackles) and Kelton Mitchell had sacks and Pritchard and Thomas Lambert made tackles for loss. Malachi Silver had an interception on the Warhorses’ final possession, Connor Houston had four stops and Jacob Mull had a QB hurry.

On special teams, Rudy Mendoza made five extra-point kicks, Pritchard blocked a 35-yard field goal try and Will Price had kickoff returns of 49 and 33 yards and forced a fumble the visitors recovered on an Owen kick return.

The Wildcats continue WHC play next week, hosting Avery County.