Draughn whips Mitchell 56-21, gains control of WHC 1A/2A destiny

VALDESE — The Draughn football team blew out Mitchell, 56-21, and put itself in the driver’s seat for a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference crown on a special Thursday night edition of action made possible by the impending arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Ian.

With Draughn moving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in league play, the win left the Wildcats in an enviable position with only Mountain Heritage, which sits just 2-4 overall, left undefeated in WHC play.

And for a Draughn program that used last year’s 62-14 loss in Bakersville to the Mountaineers, who were the 2021 NCHSAA 1A state runner-up after winning the WHC, as a rallying cry in the calendar year since, the win made quite a statement.

After the dust settled, Draughn players and cheerleaders gathered around DHS coach Chris Powell at midfield. Before the game, Powell had promised his team they could shave his beard if they prevailed against the Mountaineers.

“I am a man of my word,” he said, looking around at the group and calling on senior wide receiver Zach Pinkerton.

Pinkerton stepped toward the center of the circle, producing an electric trimmer. Cheers went up from the crowd as Powell’s red facial hair fell to the grass below.

Draughn broke the game open in the second quarter, marching 82 yards for a touchdown to open up a 21-7 lead, the first double-digit margin of the game. The drive featured junior running back Nigel Dula, who carried the ball seven times on the series for 65 yards, including the four-yard touchdown run.

Dula continued to dominate the game thereafter on his way to a 200-plus yard night on the ground, his first time eclipsing the double-century mark this season.

Dula attributed much of his success to the offensive line’s ability to control the line of scrimmage.

“Honestly, I give all my credit to the O-line. They were outstanding,” Dula said

Earlier, the Mountaineers had threatened to tie the game at 14-14. They reached the 2-yard line twice on their own 68-yard second-quarter drive before finally being pushed back 20 yards on three penalties on the final set of downs. The Mitchell drive ended on fourth-and-goal from the 18 when senior quarterback Ty Turbyfill was unable to connect on a pass.

Mitchell went three-and-out on its next possession deep in Wildcats territory. On a near-disastrous fourth down, Mountaineers punter Chad Giarusso barely got the kick off over the Wildcats’ rush. He still managed to back Draughn up to its own 35 with the 44-yard boot. Draughn was unable to mount a drive and punted the ball back to the Mountaineers.

Mitchell struck quickly on the next drive. Turbyfill connected with Giarusso on a 35-yard pass over the middle to move the ball into Draughn territory and, six plays later, Turbyfill was in the end zone, trimming the Wildcat lead to seven with 1:38 left in the first half.

Draughn fired back in the waning moments of the half, finding the end zone again with a 40 yard pass from junior quarterback Eli Tillery to junior wide receiver Connor Pinkerton and a trio of big runs from Dula, who capped the drive with his fourth touchdown of the half. Draughn fell short on the two-point conversion attempt, giving them a 27-14 lead at the break.

The Mountaineers were never that close again. Draughn roared out of the locker room with a big kick return to start them out in Mountaineers territory. Eight plays later, Dula made his fifth visit to the end zone and then added a two-point conversion to widen the Draughn advantage to 21.

Mitchell did score another touchdown in the second half, but was unable to find an answer for Dula’s ground assault. Dula finished with 219 yards and six touchdowns on 23 carries. Tillery went 12 for 16 for 171 yards and a touchdown through the air and added another 66 yards and a touchdown to the Wildcats’ ground attack.

Turbyfill shouldered the load for Mitchell, passing for 171 yards and rushing for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“Our kids played four quarters of football, both sides of the football,” Powell said.

Powell called Mitchell a great football team, citing last year’s 48-point loss to the Mountaineers. “Our guys came back this week, we had a great week,” he said. “I can’t say enough about this group of young men. I’m blessed to be able to coach them. I love them to death.

“Five years ago, we said we wanted to be in a position to win a conference championship, and because of their nonstop effort, their integrity, their work-ethic, we’ve got a chance to do that, but we’ve got to finish this thing out.”

The newly clean-shaven Powell also said his face was cold.

The Wildcats travel to Marshall next Friday to face Madison.