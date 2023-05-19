VALDESE — Tywan Nemorin always seemed to be there in the clutch for the Draughn football team, and now he’s hoping he can provide the same service for Guilford College.

The DHS senior wide receiver officially signed with the Quakers on Thursday afternoon.

Nemorin was an All-Burke County honorable mention player as a senior after catching 19 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. He earned the same accolade as a junior with 17 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns and as a sophomore with two catches for 24 yards.

Now, he’s the second Wildcats football player in as many weeks to join the Quakers after classmate John Robert Abernathy did the same just days before.

“There were a bunch of factors, like how far I’m going to be from home, how much it was going to cost and things like that,” Nemorin said of his decision-making process. “But after talking with (Guilford wide receivers) coach (Kevin) Barr and all the other Guilford staff, they were assuring me that not only was I going to be an hour and a half away from home, but that most all of my stuff would be paid for. The campus itself is really nice. It’s not too big and not too small with a cluster of different types of people in a big city where I like to be, personally.”

“Coming into the season, I wasn’t getting any types of offers or looks like I was my junior season, when I was talking to a bunch of people. So, whenever that happened, I was a little frustrated and a little disappointed. But they were willing to take a chance on me and I’m truly blessed and thankful for. I think Guilford will be the right place for me.”

Nemorin feels like he’ll be a good fit for the Quakers’ offense stylistically.

“I like how their style of offense relates to what I played (at Draughn),” Nemorin said. “They don’t just primarily run the ball or throw the ball, they do a mixture of both, which is what we did and were good at, which I like.

“I want to be their big-play guy like I was here. Yeah, I wasn’t a Nigel (Dula) or a Zach (Pinkerton), but while I’m at college, I want to be their Tywan. Someone who when they need something, they can go to him, or if we’re going to start the game hot, we can go to him.”

DHS head football coach Chris Powell also forecasts a good future for Nemorin at Guilford.

“He’s thrived here, and I think he’s going to thrive at Guilford,” Powell said. “I think it’s a great fit for him. Coach Barr and myself have talked a good bit, and he’s going to do well. I think Tywan can be an every-down wide receiver at the slot. Guilford really likes the smaller, quicker guys in the slot. That was one of the things Coach Barr and me spoke about when he came down.

“Tywan fits the mold of a guy they’ve got there now that I think is maybe going into his senior year. It’ll be great for Tywan to go in as a freshman and learn from him and maybe be able to take that role from him as a sophomore and going forward.”

But even more than his on-field production, Powell and Nemorin will part ways with the coach thoroughly impressed with who the player is as a person.

“Having a young man like Tywan in this program really helps define what we’re building the program on,” Powell said. “You take aside the aspect of a great football player and you’ve got a great young man who has great principles, great character, great integrity. That’s the most important things for us when kids leave our program, and he has that. And he’s had it from Day 1. Losing a kid like him to graduation hurts you because you lose not just a kid who can take the top off the (defensive) coverage and make those big plays that he was known for for us, but you lose an inspirational leader and a kid who’s going to put his nose down and go to work.

“Tywan wasn’t always the most vocal, but he was one of those guys who was going to go out there and talk the talk and walk the walk. If he told you to do something, it was because he was already doing it himself. He was always going to do things the right way.”

With his time as a Draughn player over, Nemorin said the three games he’ll most fondly remember are a sophomore-season win over East Burke, this year’s Senior Night victory over Mountain Heritage to seal the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship, and the NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinal win at Andrews.