Draughn's Daylin Pritchard wins award

Pritchard led all scorers with 25 points as the Wildcats returned from a lengthy layoff with an 88-60 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference win over Avery County at home on Saturday. Pritchard is second in boys scoring in Burke County so far this season, averaging 19.5 points per game.

The victory marked the first contest for Draughn in 23 days since the final day of a Christmas tournament at Watauga, to which the Wildcats were a late addition. COVID-19 quarantines and a significant snowfall in the area kept DHS off the court during the interim. The win moved Draughn to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in WHC action. The victory also served as a little bit of revenge for the Wildcats following an 81-70 WHC loss to the Vikings on Dec. 17 in Newland.