Draughn's Hudson wins award

Draughn senior swimmer Jake Hudson is The News Herald's Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Jan. 31 to Feb. 5.

Hudson's standout performances at Friday's NCHSAA 1A/2A West Regional made him a quadruple-qualifier for the NCHSAA 1A/2A state championships this coming weekend, twice as an individual and as a part of two relay teams.

At regionals, Hudson finished sixth in both the boys 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle. He also was part of the seventh-place Draughn boys 200 medley relay team alongside William Abernathy, Brady Carswell and Trey Jensen and the Wildcat boys' ninth-place 200 freestyle relay team with Abernathy, Carswell and Jensen.

At states, Hudson will be the 14th seed in the 100 butterfly and the 16th seed in the 500 freestyle. Draughn's 200 medley relay team will be seeded 16th and the 200 freestyle relay team will be seeded 22nd.

