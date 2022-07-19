Draughn's Jesus Becerra wins award

Jesus Becerra, a rising junior offensive lineman at Draughn High School, recently participated in the VTO Sports All-American Camp, where he was given the offensive lineman All-American MVP Award.

He earned his spot at the camp after being invited to and participating in a VTO camp in March, at which time VTO gave him a top-five ranking in the state among offensive linemen. At the All-American Camp, Becerra was part of a group of players hailing from 29 states, and he was one of the youngest participants.

He prepared for the camp by training in not just football, but also boxing, focusing on strength and conditioning, consistency and discipline. He also has attended football camps at Duke, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Virginia Tech this summer.

Becerra said: “I feel very proud and grateful of representing Burke County in this new milestone. I would like to thank my teachers, coaches and, most of all, my family for their support and guidance through the years.”