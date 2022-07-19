 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Draughn's Jesus Becerra wins award

  • 0
DRAUGHN'S BECERRA WINS AWARD

Becerra

 Submitted photo

Jesus Becerra, a rising junior offensive lineman at Draughn High School, recently participated in the VTO Sports All-American Camp, where he was given the offensive lineman All-American MVP Award.

He earned his spot at the camp after being invited to and participating in a VTO camp in March, at which time VTO gave him a top-five ranking in the state among offensive linemen. At the All-American Camp, Becerra was part of a group of players hailing from 29 states, and he was one of the youngest participants.

He prepared for the camp by training in not just football, but also boxing, focusing on strength and conditioning, consistency and discipline. He also has attended football camps at Duke, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Virginia Tech this summer.

Becerra said: “I feel very proud and grateful of representing Burke County in this new milestone. I would like to thank my teachers, coaches and, most of all, my family for their support and guidance through the years.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freedom again 2nd at Draughn 7-on-7

Freedom again 2nd at Draughn 7-on-7

VALDESE — For the second consecutive summer, the Freedom football team advanced to the championship game of Draughn’s third annual 7-on-7 invi…

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert