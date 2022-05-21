 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
H.S. Track | NCHSAA States

Draughn's Proffitt, Farrar top 6 at 1A meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Draughn

GREENSBORO — Both of Draughn's entries finished in the top half-dozen at Saturday's NCHSAA 1A track and field state championships, hosted by North Carolina A&T State University.

Junior Lainey Proffitt was fourth in the girls pole vault and senior Reed Farrar was sixth in the boys 3200.

Proffitt posted a mark of 8 feet even to place her behind state champion Amelia Rogers (10'0"), as well as Swain's Alden Thomas (9'0") and North Stokes' Emma Bingman (8'6").

Farrar timed in at 10 minutes, 43.21 seconds. Finishing ahead were Jacob Fiorillo (9:57.40) of Corvian Community, Christ the King's Blake Nicholson (9:58.59), Cornerstone's Ben Resler (10:05.80), South Stanley's Joshawa Huneycutt (10:16.00) and Chatham Charter's Brandon McKoy (10:42.01).

The 1A meet capped off a successful weekend at the NCHSAA track and field state championships for Burke County, highlighted by four gold-medal performances at Friday's 2A meet.

Patton claimed three of those with Vance Jones in the boys 800, Madi Clay in the girls 3200, and the boys 4x800 relay team of Jones, Austin McGuire, Caden Clontz and Charlie Bennett.

East Burke's Kenneth Byrd also claimed a state title in the boys pole vault.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

