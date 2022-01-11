 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Draughn's Reasoner, Smith share award
Draughn's Reasoner, Smith share award

At left, Draughn's Gigi Smith, left, stands with Farm Bureau agent. At right, Draughn's Rhyannon Reasoner swims in a home match against Owen last Wednesday in Valdese.

Draughn swimmers Rhyannon Reasoner and Gigi Smith are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Jan. 3-8.

Both swimmers were part of four wins apiece as the Lady Wildcats earned a 58-46 win over Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Owen at home at the aquatic center in Valdese on Wednesday. The DHS boys made it a sweep with a 73-67 win.

Against the Warlassies, Reasoner won two events individually, the girls 500 freestyle (6:38.13) and the girls 100 backstroke (1:12.07). Smith equaled that mark, taking victories in the girls 50 freestyle (29.20) and the girls 100 butterfly (1:16.36).

Both swimmers were on two winning DHS girls relay teams during the event, as well, the 200 medley (2:18.82) and the 200 freestyle (2:06.97) alongside Sarah Mull and Jenna Claire Brinkley.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

