Draughn's Reasoner, Smith share award

Draughn swimmers Rhyannon Reasoner and Gigi Smith are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Jan. 3-8.

Both swimmers were part of four wins apiece as the Lady Wildcats earned a 58-46 win over Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opponent Owen at home at the aquatic center in Valdese on Wednesday. The DHS boys made it a sweep with a 73-67 win.

Against the Warlassies, Reasoner won two events individually, the girls 500 freestyle (6:38.13) and the girls 100 backstroke (1:12.07). Smith equaled that mark, taking victories in the girls 50 freestyle (29.20) and the girls 100 butterfly (1:16.36).

Both swimmers were on two winning DHS girls relay teams during the event, as well, the 200 medley (2:18.82) and the 200 freestyle (2:06.97) alongside Sarah Mull and Jenna Claire Brinkley.

