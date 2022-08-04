Drew Costello, Skylar Georges named Freedom athletes of year

Seniors Drew Costello and Skylar Georges are Freedom High School’s athletes of the year for the 2021-22 academic year.

Costello, a Catawba College signee, excelled for the Patriots in boys basketball, track and field, soccer and football while Georges, who has signed with Tusculum University, was an FHS standout in girls soccer.

As a senior in track and field, Costello was named the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference’s Field Athlete of the Year after finishing second at the NCHSAA 3A state championships in the long jump and 13th in the triple jump. At the NCHSAA 3A West Regional, Costello was first in the long jump and third in the triple jump. And at the NWC championships, he placed first in the long jump, second in the triple jump and third in the boys 200.

Costello also was All-NWC and second-team All-Burke County in basketball, averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as he helped guide the Patriots to a share of the NWC regular-season crown and a 3A state playoff berth.

In the fall, Costello helped hold down the back end for the FHS soccer team, scoring two goals, and had a successful season as a punter and a kicker for the Patriots in football.

“It means a lot because growing up, I always wanted to go to Freedom and be a part of the Freedom way like all the other talented athletes who came through in the past,” Costello said of winning the award. “From watching Khris Gardin and B.J. Emmons on the football field to watching Jakari Dula and Fletcher Abee (in basketball), it’s just always been a dream of mine to be at Freedom and go down in the history books.”

Costello said that winning at track regionals in the long jump and triple jump, advancing to the state championships and becoming a runner-up there, and then signing with the Indians for college were the highlights of his final prep season.

Following the spring girls soccer season, Georges was named the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Co-Player of the Year and also garnered an all-state recognition.

For the spring, Georges scored a team-high 26 goals and tallied a team-second best 12 assists, helping guide the Lady Patriots to a 12-6-1 overall mark, a 6-4 NWC record and an NCHSAA 3A state playoff berth.

“It was an honor to be athlete of the year at FHS,” Georges said. “It means a lot to win this because I know my younger self would be extremely proud.”

For Georges, the season’s best moments were her all-state nod and making many long-lasting friendships with her teammates.”