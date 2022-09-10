Dula returns, Draughn routs Highland Tech 62-6

VALDESE — Nigel Dula smiled. He had made his season debut in the friendly confines at Draughn High School and gotten his first carries of the 2022 football campaign.

"I'm glad to be back," the junior running back said after Draughn's 62-6 nonconference win over Highland Tech on Friday night.

The 2021 Burke County player of the year had missed action at the start of the season because of an offseason medical procedure. After his first carry, a 7-yard gain up the middle late in the first quarter, the Draughn public address announcer asked the crowd, "Isn't it great to have Nigel Dula back?"

Dula finished the night by rushing for a team-high 52 yards on five carries, including a 19-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

"Just getting into the game again, I had goosebumps thinking about it last night," he said. "I had goosebumps just thinking about coming in."

Dula's return in Draughn's final nonconference action lightened the rushing load of junior Justice Cunningham. Cunningham rushed for a 5-yard touchdown on one of his three carries as starters' play was pretty much limited to the first half as the Wildcats built a 48-0 intermission lead. Cunningham had entered the game after totaling 339 yards on 46 carries in the two previous weeks.

"It was great seeing the love in Nigel's teammates' faces," Draughn coach Chris Powell said. "He and Justice complement one another. They're great friends. I don't think Justice minded him taking some of his carries."

Quarterback Eli Tillery (8 of 11, 89 yards) joined in the offensive attack for the Wildcats (3-1), who bounced back from a rivalry loss at East Burke a week before. He passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as the Wildcats built a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Connor Pinkerton opened the second quarter scoring by picking off a pass and scampering 15 yards for a touchdown. Dula and Cunningham followed with their touchdown runs as the Wildcats built the insurmountable halftime lead.

A 5-yard run by Camron Newman gave Highland Tech its lone score, which came on the first possession of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Sterling Radabaugh hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass from John Robert Abernathy and Hampton Blackwell raced 57 yards with a fumble recovery for a touchdown to end Draughn's scoring.

"I was excited when the younger guys got a chance to go in the second half," Powell said. "We had a lot of sophomores who got a lot of playing time."

However, the time for celebrating nonconference success is fleeting, Powell said. The Wildcats open Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play against Owen on Friday in Black Mountain.

"Going from here, we've got to forget the nonconference games," Powell said. "One of our team goals is to win the Western Highlands Conference. We've got to get better reads on offense and defense, finishing blocks on offense, and firing to the ball on defense.

“Each week, we want to be 1-0 on the week."