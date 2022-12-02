Early 3s buoy Freedom girls late in win over Hickory

Eleven made 3-pointers across the first 2 ½ quarters helped the Freedom girls basketball team withstand a furious rally late by Hickory and escape with a nonconference win Thursday at home in Morganton, 56-48.

The Lady Patriots (2-0) made five shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter — two by Sydnie Demiter and one apiece from Statlee McGee, Haven Gladden and Peyton Caldwell — followed by four more in the second — two apiece by Caldwell and Gladden — and two more in the opening stages of the third period — one each by Caldwell and Gladden — as the hosts’ lead blossomed to as much as 30 points early in the fourth.

It was still a 26-point game at 55-29 after a Kaitlyn Hagmann free throw with just 3 minutes left to play before the Lady Red Tornadoes caught fire amid some FHS substitutions.

Hickory scored the game’s next 13 points and 19 of the final 20, finishing the contest on a 23-2 run overall, but it wasn’t enough to completely erase the large lead the long ball gave Freedom.

Caldwell had another huge game for the Lady Patriots, finishing with 25 points and four rebounds. Gladden (three assists) tallied 14 points and Demiter (seven steals) scored nine.

Ava Whitaker (four points), McGee (three) and Hagmann (one) rounded out the FHS scoring.

Hickory’s Laken Powe scored 16 points after serving as the catalyst for the late rally.

BOYS

Hickory 70, Freedom 69

Amore Connelly’s desperation heave at the buzzer rattled off the rim as the Patriots (1-1) fell by a single point in their first loss of the season Thursday at home in Morganton.

Connelly scored Freedom’s last 12 points as the hosts nearly eradicated what was a nine-point hole with just 2:19 to play. The sophomore hit a pull-up 3-pointer to bring FHS within four with 91 seconds to go, then scored four points in an 18-second span to make it 67-64 with 52 ticks left on the clock.

A 2 for 2 trip to the free throw line for Connelly with 40 seconds left made it 68-66, then he hit another 3 with 12 seconds remaining to bring Freedom to just one point behind, but that was the end of the scoring.

Mekhi Harris was the early playmaker for FHS, scoring eight of the hosts’ nine first-quarter points before Connelly awoke with six straight to make it 15-15 early in the second, the first tie score since 0-0.

The Patriots trailed 27-24 at the half but hit five straight 3s out of the intermission, taking their only leads of the game at 30-29, 33-31, 36-33 and 39-37 in the third frame before Hickory went on a 13-2 run late in the quarter to regain its lead.

Connelly led the game with 28 points, followed by Harris (24), Dyson Dellinger (nine on three 3s) and Gavin McNaughton (seven).