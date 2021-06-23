Early lead evaporates in Burke Braves' latest jr. legion loss (with video)

LENOIR — In the teams’ second matchup of the season, the Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team led 4-2 through four innings but then gave up 10 unanswered runs to Hibriten, resulting in a 12-6 loss.
It was Burke’s fourth straight setback over the last seven days following a one-run home win over Hibriten in the opener.
The Braves (1-4) knotted the score 1-1 after Colin Eckard stole home in the top of the second inning.
The Braves continued to build that lead in the top of the third after Blaine Carswell and Luke Bumgarner hit back-to-back singles followed by Will Weidner bringing them both in with an RBI single into shallow centerfield. Weidner later scored in the frame on a Dalton Teague base hit.
Hibriten exploded in the fifth inning, plating five runs to go ahead 7-4, and tacked on five runs in the bottom of the sixth as well.
Teague singled to start the seventh, and Eckard drove him in a two-run home run to make the score 12-6, but Hibriten ended the contest by retiring three of the final four Burke batters.
“These young men are playing on a team that has 11 members,” Burke coach Steve Peeler said. “Every team we play has 18 to 20 team members. We compete well with any team, but we have ended up on the short end several times here. My hat is off to these young men, though, because they are doing a great job with half of the depth of every other team in the league.”
Bumgarner (two SB) and Teague’s two hits co-led Burke, with Weidner and Eckard taking top honors with two RBIs and each walking once. Eckard was the guests’ lone player to score twice.
Weidner started and pitched five innings, striking out two and yielding just two earned runs, before Austin Reynolds pitched the sixth for Burke.
Burke visited South Caldwell late Wednesday and is idle until hosting East Rutherford on Monday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.