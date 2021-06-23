Early lead evaporates in Burke Braves' latest jr. legion loss (with video)

LENOIR — In the teams’ second matchup of the season, the Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team led 4-2 through four innings but then gave up 10 unanswered runs to Hibriten, resulting in a 12-6 loss.

It was Burke’s fourth straight setback over the last seven days following a one-run home win over Hibriten in the opener.

The Braves (1-4) knotted the score 1-1 after Colin Eckard stole home in the top of the second inning.

The Braves continued to build that lead in the top of the third after Blaine Carswell and Luke Bumgarner hit back-to-back singles followed by Will Weidner bringing them both in with an RBI single into shallow centerfield. Weidner later scored in the frame on a Dalton Teague base hit.

Hibriten exploded in the fifth inning, plating five runs to go ahead 7-4, and tacked on five runs in the bottom of the sixth as well.

Teague singled to start the seventh, and Eckard drove him in a two-run home run to make the score 12-6, but Hibriten ended the contest by retiring three of the final four Burke batters.