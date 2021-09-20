East Burke adjusts football schedule again

ICARD — The East Burke football team has adjusted its schedule yet again, announcing two changes since Sunday evening as the program continues to ride out a COVID-19 quarantine.
The Cavaliers’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference game at Bandys that was to have been played this coming Friday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. It is the second CVAC game for EB now scheduled for a Tuesday after the team’s league-opener at Maiden, originally scheduled for last Friday, was moved to Sept. 28.
Additionally, the team’s conference contest at home versus Newton-Conover has been shifted back one day from Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. Gates will open at 11 a.m. for a noon kickoff.
The Cavaliers (1-1) have not played since dropping a 13-12 home game to archrival Freedom in Fat Friday XLVII on Aug. 27. In the interim, the Cavs missed out on a nonconference road game at rival Draughn on Sept. 3, but had the cushion of a scheduled bye week on Sept. 10.
As the team’s COVID quarantine was extended, the CVAC contests against the Blue Devils, Trojans and Red Devils have been affected.
As it stands now, East Burke’s schedule consists of nine total games, putting it on par with other county teams Freedom and Patton, but one behind Draughn, currently the only Burke team on pace to play the regularly slated 10 games.
NOTE: East Burke also rescheduled two volleyball games Monday, moving the Sept. 21 CVAC home contest versus West Caldwell to Oct. 11 and the Sept. 23 league road match at Maiden to Oct. 6.
