East Burke adjusts football schedule again

ICARD — The East Burke football team has adjusted its schedule yet again, announcing two changes since Sunday evening as the program continues to ride out a COVID-19 quarantine.

The Cavaliers’ Catawba Valley 2A Conference game at Bandys that was to have been played this coming Friday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 12, with a 7 p.m. kickoff. It is the second CVAC game for EB now scheduled for a Tuesday after the team’s league-opener at Maiden, originally scheduled for last Friday, was moved to Sept. 28.

Additionally, the team’s conference contest at home versus Newton-Conover has been shifted back one day from Oct. 1 to Saturday, Oct. 2. Gates will open at 11 a.m. for a noon kickoff.

The Cavaliers (1-1) have not played since dropping a 13-12 home game to archrival Freedom in Fat Friday XLVII on Aug. 27. In the interim, the Cavs missed out on a nonconference road game at rival Draughn on Sept. 3, but had the cushion of a scheduled bye week on Sept. 10.

As the team’s COVID quarantine was extended, the CVAC contests against the Blue Devils, Trojans and Red Devils have been affected.