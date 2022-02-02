East Burke boys earn 2nd straight win

CLAREMONT — The East Burke boys basketball team has back-to-back wins for the first time this winter.
The Cavaliers followed up last week’s 65-59 overtime home win over Bandys with another Catawba Valley 2A Conference victory on the road late Tuesday, 61-54, over Bunker Hill.
EB now has won three of its last six games, all in CVAC play, since an 0-10 overall start.
The Cavs (3-13, 3-5 CVAC) built a 17-11 lead by the end of the first and held a double-digit 30-19 lead at halftime before fending off the Bears the rest of the way for a seven-point victory.
A pair of seniors led the charge for East Burke as Logan Coffey and Carter Crump were the game’s top two scorers with 26 and 20 points, respectively. Christian Primm joined them in double figures with 11 points.
Everette Dennie and Caleb Hudson chipped in two points apiece for the victorious visitors.
Quentin Hoover (16 points) and Kaden Robinson and Oaklee Watts (10 apiece) led the hosts.
East Burke will hit the road in CVAC competition again on Friday, traveling to take on Lincolnton. The Wolves won the teams’ first meeting of the season in Icard on Jan. 11, 65-52.
A home makeup league game versus Newton-Conover also is on tap for this Saturday.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 52, East Burke 44
The Lady Cavaliers (9-6, 5-2 CVAC) had a four-game conference winning streak and a five-game winning streak overall snapped with an eight-point road loss late Tuesday in Claremont.
EB was held to just five points apiece in the first two quarters as Bunker Hill built a 23-10 halftime advantage.
The third frame was a 12-all stalemate and the Lady Cavs’ 22-17 fourth-quarter advantage — led by eight points from Taylor Bostain, six from Braelyn Stilwell and four apiece from Aubree Grigg and Kassie Turner — was too little, too late for EB to salvage a win.
Stilwell led EB with 15 points and was joined in double digits with by Grigg (12 points) and Bostain.
EB will be seeking a season sweep of Lincolnton on the road on Friday to follow up a 55-33 home win over the Lady Wolves on Jan. 26. They’ll look for the same feat versus visiting Newton-Conover on Saturday after a 59-50 road win over the Lady Red Devils on Jan. 4.
