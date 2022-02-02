East Burke boys earn 2nd straight win

CLAREMONT — The East Burke boys basketball team has back-to-back wins for the first time this winter.

The Cavaliers followed up last week’s 65-59 overtime home win over Bandys with another Catawba Valley 2A Conference victory on the road late Tuesday, 61-54, over Bunker Hill.

EB now has won three of its last six games, all in CVAC play, since an 0-10 overall start.

The Cavs (3-13, 3-5 CVAC) built a 17-11 lead by the end of the first and held a double-digit 30-19 lead at halftime before fending off the Bears the rest of the way for a seven-point victory.

A pair of seniors led the charge for East Burke as Logan Coffey and Carter Crump were the game’s top two scorers with 26 and 20 points, respectively. Christian Primm joined them in double figures with 11 points.

Everette Dennie and Caleb Hudson chipped in two points apiece for the victorious visitors.

Quentin Hoover (16 points) and Kaden Robinson and Oaklee Watts (10 apiece) led the hosts.