East Burke boys grab 1st win, 56-50, at Newton-Conover

NEWTON — After a bitter close to the 2021 portion of the season, the East Burke boys basketball team started 2022 with a win.
Following 10 straight defeats to start the winter, the Cavaliers’ winless streak finally was snapped with a key Catawba Valley 2A Conference win on the road late Tuesday, 56-50.
“That’s one step (in the right direction). We’ve got to work to take the next step,” said East Burke coach Jerome Ramsey, who picked up his 82nd win in his ninth season.
The win came after a number of close-but-no-cigar moments this season, most recently a 71-70 setback versus Pisgah in the third-place game of last week’s McDowell Christmas Tournament. EB also lost their CVAC opener by just two points, 52-50, against Maiden at home on Dec. 17, and fell by just five points, 62-57, at home versus nonconference county foe Draughn on Dec. 3 in their second game of the season.
East Burke (1-10, 1-2 CVAC) gained the victory despite being outscored 15-8 and 14-13, respectively, in the final two quarters of play. The Cavs’ lead was 17-12 after the first period and 35-21 at halftime before the host Red Devils turned up the wick from that point on.
But EB kept its distance late, leading 47-42 with 3:00 on the clock and 52-48 with 1:49 left to play.
Logan Coffey led the Cavaliers with 27 points, splashing a trio of 3-pointers and going 8 for 11 at the free throw line. Carter Crump added 12 points for the visitors and Devenaire Hill supplied eight more.
Caleb Hudson (four points), Hollan Cline (three) and Dawson Langley (two) completed the Cavaliers’ scoring output.
Three Red Devils finished in double-digit scoring, including Jay Powell (15 points), Javier Lineberger (13) and Trey Stinson (11).
Despite the rough start to the season, East Burke has a chance to make some noise in the coming weeks with five straight CVAC games against opponents that are under .500 overall, including Bunker Hill on Friday, Lincolnton on Tuesday, at West Lincoln on Jan. 14), West Caldwell on Jan. 18 and at Maiden on Jan. 21.
GIRLS
East Burke 59, Newton-Conover 50
The Lady Cavaliers made it a varsity sweep on the evening despite missing two key players in Ally Moore and Kamiah Lawing, securing a road league win to open the 2022 calendar year.
The Lady Cavaliers (6-5, 2-1 CVAC) gained the win over a Newton-Conover team that previously was 9-1 overall and 1-0 in the CVAC and that was triumphant in holiday action last week, winning the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic Christmas tournament hosted by the Hickory Metro Sports Commission at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.
“This group showed so much heart and determination to get a big win,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett. “We definitely missed a few of our players, but we had kids who stepped up big-time.”
EB scored the game’s first 10 points, leading to a 22-11 first-quarter lead behind seven points from freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell and five additional points apiece from Aubree Grigg and Taylor Bostain.
Grigg, Stilwell and Bostain each hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter to build a 31-22 halftime lead.
Grigg poured in 15 more of her team-high 23 points and Stilwell finished with 21 points off two second-half 3s and a 5 of 6 showing from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
“We did everything as a whole by rebounding and boxing out well,” said Grigg.
Added Stilwell: “We had the energy and hustle (to get this win).”
Bostain finished with 10 points for the Lady Cavaliers to go along with six rebounds and three steals.
Bartlett added: “These ladies are a joy to coach and are great young women.”
East Burke returns home Friday to host Bunker Hill as CVAC play continues.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.