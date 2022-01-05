East Burke boys grab 1st win, 56-50, at Newton-Conover

NEWTON — After a bitter close to the 2021 portion of the season, the East Burke boys basketball team started 2022 with a win.

Following 10 straight defeats to start the winter, the Cavaliers’ winless streak finally was snapped with a key Catawba Valley 2A Conference win on the road late Tuesday, 56-50.

“That’s one step (in the right direction). We’ve got to work to take the next step,” said East Burke coach Jerome Ramsey, who picked up his 82nd win in his ninth season.

The win came after a number of close-but-no-cigar moments this season, most recently a 71-70 setback versus Pisgah in the third-place game of last week’s McDowell Christmas Tournament. EB also lost their CVAC opener by just two points, 52-50, against Maiden at home on Dec. 17, and fell by just five points, 62-57, at home versus nonconference county foe Draughn on Dec. 3 in their second game of the season.

East Burke (1-10, 1-2 CVAC) gained the victory despite being outscored 15-8 and 14-13, respectively, in the final two quarters of play. The Cavs’ lead was 17-12 after the first period and 35-21 at halftime before the host Red Devils turned up the wick from that point on.