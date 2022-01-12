East Burke boys topped by Lincolnton 65-52

ICARD— After snapping a long skid, the East Burke boys basketball couldn’t make it two in a row.

The Cavaliers fell to Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent Lincolnton, 65-52, in their first home game of the new year late Tuesday.

EB (1-11, 1-3 CVAC) trailed Lincolnton by just five, 48-43, entering the last quarter of play before the visiting Wolves outscored the Cavaliers, 17-9, in the final period to wrap up the conference contest.

East Burke’s deficit was 14-10 after a quarter and 29-15 at the halftime break.

The loss left EB unable to add to its first win of the season a week before, 56-50, in CVAC action at Newton-Conover. That outcome broke a 10-game losing streak to start the winter.

Against the Wolves, Logan Coffey led East Burke with 20 points for his third consecutive game reaching that threshold. The senior now averages a team-leading 14.2 points per game, good for fifth in the county for boys.

Ian Cox also scored in double figures for EB with 13 points. Carter Crump added seven points, Devenaire Hill supplied five more, and Christian Primm (three) and Caleb Hudson (two) completed the hosts’ scoring.