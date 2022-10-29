East Burke breaks through for CVAC win in finale

ICARD — Ten Cavalier seniors were honored for the East Burke football team’s final home game to conclude the regular season.

Seeking their first win in another gauntlet-like season in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, the Cavaliers triumphed over West Caldwell 42-27 on Friday night in their fifth consecutive win against the visiting Warriors.

“To win is tough and just as hard for us to finish, but to finally do that on Senior Night for these guys to walk off the field victorious is just a blessing,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor.

East Burke (3-7, 1-6 CVAC) led 21-7 at the halftime break with Jacob Dellinger scoring two short touchdown runs and senior quarterback Ben Mast adding a QB sneak and senior kicker Eli Carico making all three point-after kicks.

Mast added a 3-yard touchdown run, but Carico’s fourth PAT attempt failed as the Cavaliers led 27-7.

West Caldwell looked to cut into the Cavaliers' lead with three touchdown passes from Jaylen Patterson.

Dellinger (two yards) and Kenneth Byrd (28) both added a touchdown run to strengthen the Cavaliers' lead.

The Cavaliers racked up 433 rushing yards, led by Dellinger (season-high 178), Byrd (season-high 154), Levi Coble (57) and Mast (44).

Luke Wilson had a team-high 15 tackles and a tackle for loss as he ended his Cavalier career as the EB record-holder for most tackles in a season (115) and career (219).

Coble (10 tackles, three tackles for loss, sack), Gavon Franklin (10 tackles, one for loss), Brady Bostain (six tackles, three tackles for loss, sack), Mast (five tackles), Cannon Morrison (five tackles, pass breakup) and Mason Robison (interception, blocked kick) were other defensive contributors, holding the Warriors to 61 rushing yards.

With one senior class going out the door, the Cavaliers look ahead to the offseason with many underclassmen expected to return next fall.

“We had a lot of sophomores step up and start and play all season,” Minor said. “You just can’t replicate game reps, and they grew up a lot this season. It will be hard to replace the leadership (going out), but these juniors will have to take this torch and carry it and be the example that our seniors set.”