East Burke falls shy of comeback at Newton-Conover

NEWTON — The East Burke football team didn’t quit despite being two scores down at halftime and in the third quarter to Newton-Conover on Thursday night.

A 20-play drive spanning the last minute of the third quarter and the majority of the fourth quarter got the Cavaliers within eight points, 28-20. Still, the host Red Devils were able to use up the last two minutes of the game to take the win in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.

The long drive for East Burke started with runs by Kenneth Byrd, Levi Coble and Ben Mast to reach midfield in six plays. Coble and Byrd continued to get their motors running to extend the drive until it seemed to stall at the opposing 11-yard line.

That was until Mast found Corbin McNeil in the back of the end zone on a fourth-down conversion for Mast’s second touchdown pass of the game. A two-point conversion passing attempt that followed fell incomplete.

The Red Devils followed by converting on a short fourth down on a run by Ethan Okoro and just needed one kneel down to run out the rest of the game clock.

Mast’s other touchdown pass came in the third quarter on a 26-yard completion to Jacob Dellinger. Mast also added a four-yard, first-quarter rushing score. He accounted for 158 of East Burke’s 354 total offensive yards.

His 112 passing yards on 10 completions is a new season-high, and Mast also grabbed an interception on defense just before halftime to abruptly end a Red Devils drive after previously blocking a punt.

Coble led the Cavaliers with 102 rushing yards on 17 carries. That included his longest gain of 26 yards in the first quarter and accounting for 29 yards on EB’s last scoring drive.

Byrd and Dellinger both added 47 rushing yards on 10 carries apiece.

Okoro led the way for the Red Devils, gaining 124 rushing yards on 21 carries. Quarterback Aiden Luangkhort added 145 total offensive yards (74 rushing, 71 passing). Both players scored two rushing touchdowns each.

Luke Wilson again led the Cavaliers’ defense with 15 tackles. Gavon Franklin and Cannon Morrison each made eight stops.

East Burke stays on the road Friday, traveling to Bunker Hill.