East Burke falls to West Lincoln 56-12

VALE — The East Burke football team was without key starters Luke Wilson at linebacker and Levi Coble at fullback for Friday night’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference game at West Lincoln.

The Rebels took advantage of the shorthanded Cavaliers, building a 28-0 halftime lead on their Senior Night en route to a 56-12 win.

East Burke was able to break the shutout in the second half off rushing touchdowns from Darren Hammons, who had a three-yard run in third quarter, and Kenneth Byrd, who scored from eight yards out in fourth period. But the visitors missed on their following two-point conversion rushing attempts.

The Cavaliers (2-7, 0-6 CVAC) stuck to their rushing game, racking up 246 total yards. That total led by 105 yards from Jacob Dellinger, including a 43-yard run in the third quarter to set up Hammons’ touchdown run.

Hammons (10-59), Byrd (18-52) and quarter Ben Mast (5-15) were other EB leading rushers. JV call-ups Zayne Newman (10 yards) and Ossie Burkeen (five yards) both adding a carry apiece in the game’s last minute.

The Rebels, honoring 20 seniors, were led by senior Mason Avery’s 225 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries. Jaylin Winnex added 112 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

East Burke is back at home Friday for Senior Night, hosting winless West Caldwell.