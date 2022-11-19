East Burke falls twice at Foard tri-match

NEWTON — The East Burke wrestling team dropped both of its season-opening matches at a tri-match hosted by Foard on Friday.

The Cavaliers (0-2) lost to Enka 66-18 and to the host Tigers 76-3.

Connor Mobley, wrestling at 138 pounds, won both of his matches on the evening. Against Foard, he claimed a 6-4 sudden victory. And versus the Jets, he earned a win via forfeit.

Grayson Phillips (126) and Zeke Pierce (220) both won by pin against Enka.