East Burke girls avenge West Lincoln loss

ICARD — The East Burke girls basketball team escaped West Lincoln two weeks ago with a two-point road win.
This time around, the Lady Cavaliers had complete control, defeating the Lady Rebels 64-29 in Tuesday’s Senior Night contest.
When combined with a Bunker Hill loss to Newton-Conover on Tuesday night, EB (11-7, 7-3 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) held second place in the league standings heading into a rematch with the Lady Bears late Wednesday, looking to avenge last week’s road loss.
The Lady Cavaliers led 21-7 after one quarter with balanced scoring efforts from Aubree Grigg and Kassie Turner (six points each), Ally Moore (five) and Braelyn Stilwell (four).
Taylor Bostain added six second-quarter points and senior Serenity Powell hit a 3-pointer in a 15-6 second quarter for a 36-13 halftime lead.
Moore added three more 3-pointers to lead EB with 16 points with Turner (13) and Grigg (12) also scoring in double figures.
Stilwell and Bostain each added eight points and Journi McDowell and Macy McNeil each added a late basket to complete the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring.
Powell and Zoie Smith (injured) were honored as seniors in a post-game ceremony.
BOYS
West Lincoln 79, East Burke 49
Eight Cavalier seniors were honored in pre-game festivities and they held a three-point lead over visiting West Lincoln after one quarter.
The Rebels ruled the night the rest of the way, however, starting with a 25-9 second quarter en route to the 30-point win, led by a 37 point effort from Jordan Truesdale.
Five seniors scored for EB (4-15, 4-7 CVAC) in the opening quarter including Carter Crump (four points), Logan Coffey, Devenaire Hill and Christian Primm (three apiece), and Dawson Langley (two).
Hill’s 3-pointer beat the buzzer to give the Cavaliers the three-point edge heading into the second frame.
Senior Chance Keller added to the scoring sheet with a second-quarter basket and Coffey added five points before halftime.
The lead for the Rebels only got down to a 10 as they outscored the Cavaliers 19-14 and 23-11 in the third and fourth periods, respectively.
Coffey scored 11 second-half points to lead EB with 19 as the only double-digit scorer.
Crump and Hill each added nine points and senior Austin Sellers hit a fourth-quarter 3-pointer.
Caleb Hudson had two points to complete the scoring and Everette Dennie was the other Cavalier senior honored.
