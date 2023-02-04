ICARD — In five previous seasons of competing in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, the East Burke girls basketball team had fallen short of capturing a league championship.

This year’s version of the Lady Cavaliers put an end to that drought by clinching at least a share of the regular-season title on Friday evening, defeating visiting Lincolnton 65-15.

Before this season, EB was 51-17 all-time in CVAC play, finishing behind teams like Bandys and Newton-Conover in the conference standings.

This season, the Lady Cavaliers sit undefeated atop of the CVAC standings with a 12-0 mark , going 19-1 overall.

“They’ve been counted out a lot and they just don’t let it bother them,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett, who has 165 career wins in seven seasons.

“The maturity in this year’s team is really the difference for us winning a championship (this season). They are focused and dedicated, and we have a strong bench. The best thing about this year’s team is they get along on the court and off the court.”

EB started out with a 17-7 first-quarter lead over the Lady Wolves behind seven points from Kassie Turner, six from Braelyn Stilwell and four from Aubree Grigg.

Lincolnton attempted to cut into the Lady Cavaliers’ lead in the second quarter before junior Kamiah Lawing accounted for five points, including a swished 3-pointer, to build EB up to a 28-14 halftime lead.

It was all Lady Cavaliers in the second half as they outscored Lincolnton 37-1, including a 24-0 third quarter.

Three Lady Cavaliers finished in double figures, led by a new season high of 17 points by Turner, followed by Kara Brinkley (16 points) and Stilwell (13).

Stilwell and Brinkley also combined for nine steals to lead EB defensively.

Lawing (eight points), Grigg (five), Taylor Bostain (two), Journi McDowell (two) and Hermione Garro (two) rounded out the Lady Cavaliers’ scoring.

Bostain also played a key role in the win as the senior power forward recorded five rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Cavaliers can clinch the CVAC crown outright with a win Tuesday on the road versus West Lincoln.

“We have to keep winning to help our playoff seeding,” Bartlett said.

BOYS

Lincolnton 52, East Burke 33

The losing woes continued for the Cavaliers (3-17, 1-11 CVAC) in league play despite only trailing by two points, 23-21, at the halftime break.

Barger Shook scored six of his team-high nine points in the second quarter to lead the Cavaliers to outscore the visiting Wolves 11-3, including a thundering dunk.

But EB was limited to 12 second-half points to Lincolnton’s 29 with Jacob Dellinger, Ian Cox, Caleb Hudson, Mason Robison and Owen Hartmann each scoring a basket.

Cox and Hudson each finished with eight points for the Cavaliers as Ben Mast, Zack Crawford, Sylas Coleman and Levi Coble also were key players in battling with the Wolves.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 50, Lincolnton 9

The JV Lady Cavaliers (14-2, 11-0 CVAC) remained unbeaten in conference play after gaining a dominating home victory Friday in Icard.

Addy Fortenberry (17 points) and Hermione Garro (15) scored in double figures with Kaliyah Hill adding eight points.

JV BOYS

Lincolnton 48, East Burke 33

The JV Cavaliers (4-14, 3-9 CVAC) fell behind early to the visiting JV Wolves and lost at home in conference play Friday in Icard.

Cannon Morrison scored in double figures with 10 points, followed by Luke Demiter (nine) and Jay Dixon (eight).