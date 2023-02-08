VALE — The East Burke girls basketball team clinched an outright Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship with Tuesday’s 68-42 road win at West Lincoln.

The win put the Lady Cavaliers (20-1, 13-0 CVAC) two games ahead of second-place Newton-Conover with just one regular-season league contest remaining. EB already swept the Lady Red Devils earlier this season and is poised to cap off a perfect conference run with a win Friday at home versus West Caldwell.

The league title is East Burke’s first since the 2019-20 season, which resulted in a trip to the NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinals (and a loss to Newton-Conover in that round).

As has become their custom, the Lady Cavaliers wasted no time in Tuesday’s victory, going up 22-7 after one quarter. The Lady Rebels claimed the second period 9-7, but EB still led 29-16 at the intermission. EB stormed back out of the locker room for an 18-9 third frame to go up 47-25 before also taking the fourth quarter 21-17 to set the final margin of 26 points.

Three double-digit scorers led the way for East Burke in Taylor Bostain (19 points), Kara Binkley (14) and Braelyn Stilwell (12). The rest of EB’s offensive output came from Kamiah Lawing (seven points), Aubree Grigg (six), Anna Coble (four), Hermione Garro (three) and Journi McDowell (three).

West Lincoln’s two double-figure scorers were Chloe Norman (16 points) and Carolina Robinson (10).

BOYS

East Burke 81, West Lincoln 71

The Cavaliers (4-17, 2-11 CVAC) snapped a five-game losing streak with Tuesday night’s league win on the road in Vale.

The victory helped EB avenge an earlier home loss to West Lincoln 59-47 on Jan. 13 in Icard.

East Burke led from the get-go on Tuesday, going up 22-17 after a high-scoring first quarter. EB kept up the pace in the second period, outscoring the visitors 23-13 to take a 45-30 lead into the break.

West Lincoln trimmed into the lead a little in the third quarter, which went 20-14 in favor of the Rebels to make the score 59-50. But the Cavs held serve in the fourth frame, leading that one 22-21 to make it a 10-point win.

East Burke’s Caleb Hudson tied for game-high honors with a whopping 34 points. Three other Cavaliers also finished in double figures in Barger Shook (19 points), Ian Cox (14) and Sylas Coleman (11). Hollan Cline added the hosts’ other three points.

Jordan Truesdale (34 points) and Bryce Beddingfield (11) paced West Lincoln.

JV BOYS

East Burke 42, West Lincoln 33

The JV Cavaliers rebounded from a slight first-quarter deficit to win Tuesday’s league game on the road in Vale.

Owen Hartmann (11 points), Cannon Morrison (nine) and Darren Hammons (seven) led EBHS.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 48, West Lincoln 27

The JV Lady Cavaliers started off Tuesday’s clean sweep for East Burke with a conference victory on the road in Vale.

Individual statistics were not available from the victory.