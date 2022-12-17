East Burke girls dominate Maiden, open CVAC with win

ICARD — The East Burke girls dominated its Catawba Valley 2A Conference-opener.

The Lady Cavaliers blew past visiting Maiden to start league play with a win Friday at home, topping the Lady Blue Devils by a 69-19 final score.

East Burke (5-1, 1-0 CVAC), coming off a big nonconference rivalry win over county foe Freedom on Tuesday in Icard, led Maiden 19-6 after one quarter and 42-11 at halftime. The mercy-rule running clock commenced in the third frame as EB held a 19-6 advantage to go up 61-17 before topping the fourth quarter 8-2.

Freshman Kara Brinkley led the Lady Cavaliers with 17 points and sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell was on her heels with 16. They were joined in double figures by junior forward Kamiah Lawing (11 points) and senior post Taylor Bostain (10).

Aubree Grigg (seven points), Journi McDowell (four), Maci McNeil (three) and Anna Coble (one) also scored for the victorious hosts.

Kennedie Noble and Kynsea Pugh led Maiden with six points apiece.

BOYS

Maiden 50, East Burke 40

An inaugural win on the winter wasn’t in the cards for the Cavaliers (0-6, 0-1 CVAC) in their league-opener, thought they did keep a short-handed Blue Devils squad within shouting distance throughout the game.

East Burke trailed 20-9 after one quarter but whittled the deficit down to four, 28-24, by halftime thanks to a 15-8 second-period advantage. Maiden edged out the hosts 10-9 in the third frame to lead 38-33 before holding serve in the final quarter to the tune of 12-7.

Junior guard Jacob Dellinger led the Cavaliers with 15 points. Senior guard Ian Cox added nine more for EB in the loss.

Also scoring for EBHS were senior forward Caleb Hudson (five points), sophomore post Barger Shook (four), senior guard Ben Mast (three), senior guard Hollan Cline (two) and junior wing Zack Crawford (two).

Parker Pait (18 points), Landon Teague (12), Raheim Misher (11) and Jalen Robinson (nine) did all of the scoring for the undefeated Blue Devils.