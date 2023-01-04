East Burke girls get key OT win vs. Newton-Conover

ICARD — The grit of the East Burke girls basketball team appeared again to open the 2023 calendar year in a crucial Catawba Valley 2A Conference showdown with Newton-Conover that went to overtime.

Senior post Aubree Grigg was the difference-maker for the Lady Cavaliers, making 6 of 8 free throws in the extra period in a 55-50 home win over the visiting Lady Red Devils.

East Burke now shares first place in the CVAC standings with West Lincoln. The two teams will meet in Icard on Jan. 13.

“Hopefully, these next games we have won’t be as close,” said Grigg, who finished with a new season-high and game-high of 20 points.

The Lady Cavaliers (9-1, 3-0 CVAC) were tied at 27 with Newton-Conover at the halftime break and led 43-40 after three quarters with freshman Kara Brinkley scoring seven points in that period.

The Lady Red Devils scored five points to East Burke’s two in the last period of regulation to force the extra period of play as the Lady Cavaliers finished empty-handed on many open layups.

EB’s leading scorer on the season, Braelyn Stilwell, was limited to just four points but scored a basket for the Lady Cavaliers in overtime along with Grigg as Hadleigh Swagger scored all five points for the visitors.

“We missed some easy shots, (but) the girls just never quit,” said Lady Cavaliers coach Crystal Bartlett.

Brinkley and Kassie Turner each scored 11 points to join Grigg in double figures.

BOYS

Newton-Conover 48, East Burke 43

The Cavaliers (1-9, 0-3 CVAC) squandered a second-half lead and a chance to start the new year with a 1-0 mark, falling to the visiting Red Devils.

EB led 25-16 at the halftime break behind Ian Cox (eight points) and Barger Shook (six) combining for 14 on the scoreboard.

The Cavaliers held a 36-35 lead after three quarters as Jacob Dellinger and Sylas Coleman knocked down a 3-pointer apiece.

Cox made two fourth-quarter 3s to finish with a game-high 17 points, but the Red Devil duo of Owen Cannon and Zyon Chambers combined for 10 of Newton-Conover’s 13 fourth-quarter points to steal away the win.