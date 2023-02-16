HICKORY — The top-seeded East Burke girls basketball team continued its dominating run in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, defeating fourth-seeded West Lincoln 55-31 in Wednesday’s tournament semifinal game at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex.

The Lady Cavaliers (23-1), now winners of 21 straight games, will face either third-seeded Maiden or second-seeded Newton-Conover in the tournament championship game Friday at CVCC. The Lady Red Devils and Lady Blue Devils played the second semifinal matchup late Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Lady Cavaliers and Lady Rebels battled it out to start the game with EB holding a 7-5 lead before the regular season champions gained traction to build an eight-point Lady Cavalier lead after a 3-pointer by Braelyn Stilwell and a three-point play by Kara Brinkley.

EB proceeded to shutout the Lady Rebels 12-0 in the second quarter to build a 25-5 halftime lead, led by two 3-pointers from Stilwell.

Each squad scored 12 points in the third quarter as Chloe Norman hit two 3-pointers for the Lady Rebels and East Burke senior Taylor Bostain did the same for the Lady Cavaliers.

Seven of Brinkley’s 12 total points came in the fourth quarter to help seal the win for the Lady Cavaliers, who outscored West Lincoln 18-14 in the last period of play.

Stilwell led EB with 13 points, four assists, and three steals. She was followed by Brinkley (12 points, three steals) and Bostain (11 points, three rebounds) in double figures.

Aubree Grigg (six points, four rebounds), Kassie Turner (six points), Maci McNeil (three points), Kamiah Lawing (two points) and Kaliyah Hill (two points) rounded out the scoring for East Burke.

Norman led West Lincoln with 13 points, including four made 3-pointers in the second half.