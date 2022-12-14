East Burke girls rally from 23 down to beat archrival Freedom 60-56

ICARD — A 23-point deficit midway through the second quarter might have looked pretty bleak to everyone else in the gym, but the East Burke girls basketball team wasn’t discouraged.

The Lady Cavaliers used a 16-4 third period to draw within two then scored 26 points in the fourth frame to tie the game twice before finally taking the lead for the first time with 28 seconds left in what became a 60-56 nonconference home win over archrival Freedom on Tuesday night.

After an early 3-3 tie, a 30-7 run spanning the first two quarters staked the Lady Patriots (6-1) to a massive lead. But East Burke (4-1) scored the last eight points of the first half to draw back within 25 then held FHS without a field goal in the third to close within one possession.

Then, sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell took over late, scoring 12 of her team-leading 15 points in the last 4:09 of the game, including three straight free throws to tie things at 50 with 2:30 left, a driving basket to bring EB back within 55-53 with 1:02 to play and another storm to the rim with 28 ticks left on the clock to finally give the Cavaliers the lead.

After Freedom went 0 for 2 at the foul line on its ensuing possession, Stilwell went 2 for 2 on the other end to make it a three-point lead with just 14.6 seconds left.

Kassie Turner’s steal on the inbound play and subsequent free throw sealed the deal.

“I don’t think we got down (after the first half),” Stilwell said. “I think we played a lot more team ball. We were playing better defense and weren’t letting them score. We were getting our points and all working together and not forcing things.”

East Burke coach Crystal Bartlett said Stilwell was able to make things happen following a concerted FHS effort in the early portion of the game to slow her down.

“Freedom did a great job trying to stop her in the first half,” said Bartlett, who got a big rivalry win on her birthday. “We had to make some adjustments to get some open shots.”

Kara Brinkley (14 points), Turner (12), Taylor Bostain (seven), Kamiah Lawing (seven) and Aubree Grigg (five) also scored for EBHS, which not only held Freedom without a third-quarter field goal after giving up 33 points in the first 7:50 of the game, but also held the visitors to zero points off the bench.

“I thought in the third quarter we did a great job of making sure they didn’t get to the paint as much as they had in the first half,” Bartlett said.

Statlee McGee led Freedom in its first loss with 18 points, including 11 in the first quarter on three 3-pointers and 14 in the first half after another make from beyond the arc. Starters Haven Gladden (14 points), Peyton Caldwell (11), Sydnie Demiter (11) and Ava Whitaker (two) also scored for the Patriots.

BOYS

Freedom 71, East Burke 47

Eleven days after a four-point nonconference rivalry win in Morganton, the Patriots (5-2) were able to win by 24 on Tuesday in Icard after leading by five after a quarter and six at halftime before ballooning the advantage to 16 in the third period.

“We made some shots,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman. “We’ve still got to get more consistent. We just go through stages in the game where we either cool or cute with the ball instead of just being solid. In the second half, we were solid with the basketball and solid with our decision-making.”

Freedom improved to 3-1 during the absence of sophomore Amore Connelly, the reigning county player of the year who suffered an ankle injury the first time the teams played on Dec. 2.

Dyson Dellinger (on five 3-pointers) and Mehki Harris (on a pair of dunks) led with 17 points for the Patriots, who debuted some new black uniforms with red and blue trim. Kaden Lytle joined them in double figures with 12 points, Gavin McNaughton scored eight and Braxton King tallied seven.

Ian Cox led the Cavaliers (0-5) with 14 points and was joined in the double digits by Barger Shook (11) and Caleb Hudson (10). Hollan Cline added eight points.