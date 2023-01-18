East Burke girls steamroll West Caldwell 65-25, remain perfect in CVAC

GAMEWELL — The East Burke girls basketball team cruised to another Catawba Valley 2A Conference win on Tuesday evening.

The Lady Cavaliers (13-1, 7-0) remained perfect in league play with a 65-25 mercy-rule road win over West Caldwell.

EB led 15-4 after a quarter and secured a 19-9 edge in the second period to lead 34-13 at halftime. The third quarter went 24-3 in favor of East Burke to go up 58-16 and initiate the running clock. The fourth quarter narrowly went to the Lady Warriors 9-7 to wrap up the final 40-point margin.

For East Burke, the 7-0 start to CVAC play represents the team’s best start to conference play since the 2019-20 season, which produced an undefeated 14-0 championship mark in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

That year’s EB team also swept through the NWFAC Tournament and reached the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs before losing a 58-55 overtime thriller to now-league opponent Newton-Conover.

In Tuesday’s win, East Burke was led by 24 points from sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell. Junior guard Kassie Turner joined her in double figures with 14 points.

Senior post Aubree Grigg (eight points), junior forward Kamiah Lawing (seven), freshman guard Kara Brinkley (six), sophomore wing Journi McDowell (four) and freshman guard Hermione Garro (two) also scored for the Lady Cavaliers.

East Burke returns home for a nonconference county rivalry game versus Draughn on Thursday in Icard before finishing up the week with a CVAC road contest at Maiden on Friday.

BOYS

West Caldwell 77, East Burke 36

The Cavaliers (2-12, 1-6 CVAC) couldn’t gain their second league victory and third overall win, suffering a mercy-rule road loss to the first-place, undefeated Warriors on Tuesday in Gamewell.

East Burke fell behind 21-6 after a quarter and 35-16 at halftime after West Caldwell held a 14-10 edge in the second period. The third quarter also went the way of the Warriors 18-12 as they went up 53-28. West Caldwell also claimed the fourth frame by a 24-8 margin as the running clock commenced.

Senior forward Caleb Hudson led EB with nine points. Senior guard Ian Cox (seven points), senior guard Hollan Cline (five), sophomore forward Sylas Coleman (five), sophomore post Barger Shook (four), junior forward Levi Coble (two), junior guard Jacob Dellinger (two) and junior forward Connor Smith (two) also scored for East Burke.

West Caldwell was led by 28 points from Jordan Patterson. Malek Patterson also was in double figures for the Warriors, posting 17 points.

JV GIRLS

East Burke 44, West Caldwell 24

The JV Cavaliers (9-2, 7-0 CVAC) earned a 20-point road win late Tuesday in Gamewell to stay undefeated in conference play.

East Burke trailed 8-4 after a quarter and 15-14 at halftime before taking over in the second half with an 18-5 third quarter to go up 32-20 and a 12-4 fourth period to set the final margin.

Kyndal Morrison (15 points) led EB and was joined in double figures by Addy Fortenberry (13). Linda Crawford (eight points), Hermione Garro (five) and Kaliyah Hill (two) also scored for the JV Lady Cavaliers in the win.

JV BOYS

West Caldwell 38, East Burke 27

The JV Cavaliers (3-9, 2-5 CVAC) were denied a league victory on the road Tuesday in Gamewell, trailing 7-4 after one quarter, 16-14 at halftime and 24-18 after three quarters before the JV Warriors took the fourth frame 14-9 for the final 11-point deficit.

Owen Hartmann (11 points) led East Burke in scoring. Jay Dixon (nine points) and Darren Hammons (four) also were key players for EBHS.

West Caldwell put nine players in the scoresheet, with none scoring more than six points.