East Burke girls succumb in opening round

DAVIDSON — In its first state playoff game since a regional semifinal appearance to end the 2019-20 season, the East Burke girls basketball team came up a little bit short.
The Lady Cavaliers, the No. 18 seed in the NCHSAA 2A West bracket, dropped Tuesday night’s opening-round game at No. 15 Community School of Davidson, 64-52, in a contest that marked EB’s return to the postseason after an absence during last year’s abbreviated tournament.
Their most recent playoff game had been a 2A West Regional semifinal loss in overtime to eventual state co-champion Newton-Conover — now a conference rival — on March 3, 2020.
On Tuesday night, East Burke (15-9) was outscored in each quarter, trailing 12-11 after one period, 26-24 at halftime and 44-37 after three frames.
The Lady Spartans’ deep ball was an issue for EB as the hosts made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, three apiece in the middle periods, and one more in the fourth. The Lady Cavs couldn’t quite keep up that pace even as freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell made three treys across the final three quarters, Ally Moore connected twice from beyond the arc and Taylor Bostain made a first-quarter 3.
CSD also was strong from the foul line, converting 19 of 25 in total and going 13 for 14 in the fourth quarter alone, with Mackenzi DeLay going 6 for 6 by herself in the final frame.
EB made all of its free throws, but only attempted four — Kamiyah Lawing converted a three-point play in the third quarter and Stilwell went 3 for 3 in the fourth period.
Stilwell (14 points) and Aubree Grigg (10) finished in double figures for the visitors, who also got nine points apiece from Bostain and Lawing and eight more from Moore. Kassie Turner completed the scoresheet with two points.
DeLay and Mariana Soares led the game for Community School of Davidson with 20 points apiece and Ruthie Camp joined them in double digits with 14 points.
