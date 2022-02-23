East Burke girls succumb in opening round

DAVIDSON — In its first state playoff game since a regional semifinal appearance to end the 2019-20 season, the East Burke girls basketball team came up a little bit short.

The Lady Cavaliers, the No. 18 seed in the NCHSAA 2A West bracket, dropped Tuesday night’s opening-round game at No. 15 Community School of Davidson, 64-52, in a contest that marked EB’s return to the postseason after an absence during last year’s abbreviated tournament.

Their most recent playoff game had been a 2A West Regional semifinal loss in overtime to eventual state co-champion Newton-Conover — now a conference rival — on March 3, 2020.

On Tuesday night, East Burke (15-9) was outscored in each quarter, trailing 12-11 after one period, 26-24 at halftime and 44-37 after three frames.

The Lady Spartans’ deep ball was an issue for EB as the hosts made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, three apiece in the middle periods, and one more in the fourth. The Lady Cavs couldn’t quite keep up that pace even as freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell made three treys across the final three quarters, Ally Moore connected twice from beyond the arc and Taylor Bostain made a first-quarter 3.