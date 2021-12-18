East Burke girls take blowout win over Maiden in conference-opener

ICARD — The East Burke girls basketball team's return to the Catawba Valley 2A Conference couldn't have gone much better.
The host Lady Cavaliers claimed their league opener by notching a blowout win over Maiden, 50-26, at home late Friday as East Burke took the floor once more in the conference of which it previously was a member from 2009-13.
The hosts built a double-digit lead, 18-7, by the end of the first quarter and expanded that to 28-12 after a half of play and 38-16 after three periods of play.
A new career-high output of 12 points from sophomore post Kamiah Lawing led the way for EB (4-3, 1-0 CVAC). Kassie Turner also reached double figures with 11 points as freshman point guard Braelyn Stilwell and sophomore Ally Moore each added eight points and three assists.
Taylor Bostain (six points) and Aubree Grigg (four) further supplemented the winning effort for East Burke.
Kennedie Noble (11 points) was the lone player to finish in double digit for the Lady Blue Devils.
The Cavaliers will continue CVAC play in their next appearance, traveling to Catawba on Tuesday to face Bandys.
BOYS
Maiden 52, East Burke 50 (OT)
Grit and determination showed for the winless Cavalier boys to open CVAC play on Friday night at home versus the Blue Devils.
East Burke (0-7,0-1 CVAC) battled Maiden all the way to the end of regulation and then on to an overtime period before the Blue Devils mustered enough points to hang on to a two-point victory.
“I am 'capital' PROUD of our guys,” said veteran East Burke coach Jerome Ramsey. “We were a team. We cheered for each other and didn’t worry about the little things. I’m just super-proud of our team.”
EB trailed 16-8 after one quarter and 27-20 at the halftime break off 13 points from Devenaire Hill, including three 3-pointers.
The Cavs outscored Maiden, 11-7, in the third quarter behind seven points from Ian Cox and four points from Logan Coffey.
Maiden led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter before Hill and Coffey each hit a 3-pointer to tie it up at 41.
The Blue Devils bumped ahead by one off a free throw, but Coffey answered back with a true foul shot of his own to send the game the bonus frame.
Jalen Robinson for Maiden and Carter Crump both made two 3s to create some excitement in overtime.
Two consecutive baskets by Maiden sealed the win for the Blue Devils as the last seconds saw two missed shots for the Cavaliers off a Coffey 3 and a Caleb Hudson rebound.
Hill led EB with a season-high 16 points and Coffey (10) also scored in double figures for the hosts. Cox finished with nine points and Crump added eight more for the Cavs.
Robinson (14 points), Dru McClough (11) and Mason Lowman (10) finished in double figures for the visiting Blue Devils.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.