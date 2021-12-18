East Burke girls take blowout win over Maiden in conference-opener

Grit and determination showed for the winless Cavalier boys to open CVAC play on Friday night at home versus the Blue Devils.

East Burke (0-7,0-1 CVAC) battled Maiden all the way to the end of regulation and then on to an overtime period before the Blue Devils mustered enough points to hang on to a two-point victory.

“I am 'capital' PROUD of our guys,” said veteran East Burke coach Jerome Ramsey. “We were a team. We cheered for each other and didn’t worry about the little things. I’m just super-proud of our team.”

EB trailed 16-8 after one quarter and 27-20 at the halftime break off 13 points from Devenaire Hill, including three 3-pointers.

The Cavs outscored Maiden, 11-7, in the third quarter behind seven points from Ian Cox and four points from Logan Coffey.

Maiden led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter before Hill and Coffey each hit a 3-pointer to tie it up at 41.

The Blue Devils bumped ahead by one off a free throw, but Coffey answered back with a true foul shot of his own to send the game the bonus frame.