East Burke girls tennis earns 1st win 7-2 at Bandys
H.S. Girls Tennis

CATAWBA — The East Burke girls tennis team earned its first victory of the fall with a 7-2 triumph at Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent Bandys late Friday.

The Lady Cavaliers (1-3, 1-1 CVAC) earned four wins in singles. They came from Taylor Bostain who won 1-6, 7-5 (10-5); Zoie Smith who won 6-4, 6-0; Braelyn Stilwell who won 6-1, 6-2; and Serenity Powell who won 6-2, 6-3.

East Burke racked up its other three wins in doubles action. Those victories came from Bostain/Smith who won 8-5, Stilwell/Marabeth Huffman who won 8-2 and Powell/Joselyn Olvera who won 8-5.

The Lady Cavaliers are slated to return to the court on Tuesday, hosting CVAC foe Bunker Hill.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

