East Burke girls, top Lincolnton move to 5-0 in CVAC

LINCOLNTON — The East Burke girls basketball team vanquished another Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe on the road Tuesday night, toppling host Lincolnton 57-22.

The win kept the Lady Cavaliers (11-1, 5-0 CVAC) undefeated in league play and continued their stellar overall start to the winter in comfortable fashion.

EB led 20-0 after a quarter, then led the second frame 15-9 for a 35-9 halftime advantage. The visitors then held a 15-3 edge in the third period to go up 50-12. The fourth quarter went 15-10 in favor of the visitors as they secured a 35-point victory.

Sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell again led the Lady Cavaliers, racking up 17 points. Junior guard Kassie Turner was close behind, also reaching double figures with 14 points.

Aubree Grigg (six points), Kamiah Lawing (six), Anna Coble (five), Maci McNeil (five), Linda Crawford (two) and Journi McDowell (two) also found the scoresheet for the Lady Cavaliers.

Mackenzie Sand-Odom was the only player to reach double-digit scoring for the host Lady Wolves, tallying 13 points.

East Burke returns home on Friday for a CVAC matchup with West Lincoln.

BOYS

Lincolnton 51, East Burke 38

The Cavaliers (2-10, 1-4 CVAC) fell shy of their second conference win in as many tries, losing to the host Wolves on Tuesday night in Lincolnton.

East Burke fell behind 12-9 after a quarter, but held a 13-11 edge in the second period to trail just 25-20 at the halftime break. But Lincolnton increased its lead marginally to 38-30 after the third quarter, which the hosts took 13-10. A 15-6 fourth quarter went the way of the Wolves to settle the final 13-point margin.

Senior forward Caleb Hudson and sophomore post Barger Shook paced the Cavaliers with 14 points apiece. Senior guard Ian Cox (six points) and classmate Hollan Cline (four) capped off the scoring for the visitors.

Eian Stancil reached double figures for the host Wolves with a game-high 17 points.

The Cavaliers will take on the Rebels in CVAC play on Friday night in Icard.