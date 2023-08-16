ICARD — The final numbers from last year’s East Burke football team didn’t look as good as the Cavaliers would have liked, but a closer look tells a little bit different of a story.

EBHS finished just 3-7 overall last fall, but the wins included a shutout win over county foe Patton to open the season, a 28-27 overtime victory against a rival Draughn team that won its league and eventually reached the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals, and a 42-27 thumping of Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent West Caldwell to end the season.

In between all that were three one-possession league losses, coming in consecutive weeks at Newton-Conover 28-20, at Bunker Hill 24-20 and versus Lincolnton 21-17. Another play or two in each of those contests and the Cavs could have had a winning record and finished third in the final league standings instead of seventh in the eight-team race.

Even if it is just an exercise in hypotheticals, the competitive nature of East Burke’s 2022 losses combined with the wealth of experience the team returns to the 2023 roster give hope for another dose of steady improvement this fall.

Most notably, EB — which still retains its identity as a ground-and-pound offense — returns five of its top six rushers from last year in Jacob Dellinger (160-820-10), Levi Coble (125-652-4), Kenneth Byrd (88-603-6), Caden Buff (39-266-2) and Darren Hammons (13-70-1), now all upperclassmen who accounted for 425 carries (85%), 2,411 yards (92%) and 23 touchdowns (79%) for the Cavaliers a season ago.

That group will be paired with senior quarterback Asher Gebhard and a sturdy offensive line of tackles Diego Ramos and Alberto Juarez, guards Jacob Hodges and Joshua Hess and center Chris Moore, along with tight end Davis Wall and wide receivers Nathan Rees and Grant Mauldin.

That group also has a good amount of varsity experience, giving EB a measure of comfort in knowing that plenty of veterans are on the field at all times.

“It really does (provide comfort) because it allows you to continue to build on what we started last year,” said East Burke coach Derrick Minor, entering his fourth season in Icard. “It’s not like we’re starting over or like we’re training a whole new group. These guys were young and took their licks as sophomores and now they’re (upperclassmen) who are battle-tested and ready to go. (At last Friday’s Burke County Jamboree), we were able to execute and the kids were coming off the field and fixing their mistakes.

“So, that just shows the growth of those kids. It just makes coaching and not feeling like you’re having to restart every year such a blessing with those guys and that experience.”

The experience level isn’t limited to just the offense, however. Plenty of playmakers return for the Cavaliers on defense, including Gavon Franklin, Cannon Morrison, Brady Bostain, Mason Robison and several others.

“They should be our anchor this year,” Minor said. “We’ve got a lot of guys like (defensive lineman) Brady Bostain, who is a three-year starter. We have him at that D-line position to kind anchor those guys. We’re looking for them to kind of be dominant this year.

“Last year was a little bit of a bend but don’t break. This year, we need to be the break. We need to break people and dictate that side of the ball with all the returners we’ve got, especially in the secondary. We’ve got some good skill guys back there, so we’re hoping we can capitalize.”

Things were tight across the board in the CVAC last year with champion Maiden (7-0) edging out Bunker Hill (6-1), followed by West Lincoln (5-2), Lincolnton (4-3), Bandys (3-4), Newton-Conover (2-5), East Burke (1-6) and West Caldwell (0-7).

That leaves the Cavaliers needing to climb most of the rungs on the ladder, but still well within reach of being competitive considering all of last year’s close losses and the fact that each spot in the league standings was separated by just one game.

“That league is going to be up in the air, honestly,” Minor said. “Your frontrunners would be, I think, Lincolnton, Bandys, Bunker Hill and we’ve got to throw ourselves in the mix just because we didn’t graduate many seniors and we’ve got a lot of guys returning. Every week with Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Lincoln and West Caldwell, there’s no easy games. I think it’s going to be week-to-week who’s going to win. It could be anybody.

“We’ve got to be ready to play every week. There’s no easy weeks or weeks off.”

The Cavaliers will once again kick off the season with a nonconference tilt versus county rival Patton, this year traveling to Morganton for the contest. EBHS has won each of the last three meetings, holding the Panthers to single-digit scoring each time with last year’s 28-0 triumph following wins of 37-6 in the spring of 2021 and 14-6 that fall.