High school football is back on the field in Burke County and, as has become custom over the past couple seasons, local fans will get to celebrate with an in-county matchup on Friday.

For the third year in a row, East Burke and Patton will open their seasons against one another, with the Panthers playing host this time around.

The Cavaliers have won both of the last two season-opening matchups, 28-0 in Icard in 2022 and 14-6 in Morganton in 2021, and lead the series 8-6 after the teams split their first 12 meetings. Overall, EB is seeking its fourth straight win after also topping the Panthers 37-6 in the spring of 2021 in what was a conference matchup in an abbreviated season.

Last year’s shutout win for East Burke was fueled by 239 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Caden Buff scored from 17 yards out in the first quarter, finishing with 14 carries for 82 yards, and Jacob Dellinger capped the scoring with a 2-yard TD run as he ended up with 87 yards on 12 attempts.

Both of those players return to the backfield for EBHS this fall, as does Levi Coble, who ran six times for 44 yards in last year’s matchup.

The biggest difference for the Cavs’ offense for this year’s matchup will be new starting quarterback Asher Gebhard, who carried the ball twice in spot running back appearances for East Burke in last year’s contest. Gebhard replaces the outgoing Ben Mast, who ran for touchdowns of 22 and 1 yards in last year’s game and finished with 24 yards on three carries but did not complete either of his passing attempts.

Things will look considerably different for the Panthers, who ran 48 times for 136 yards and completed the game’s lone pass last year as their top three offensive weapons from that matchup have graduated.

Randan Clarke ran 20 times for 60 yards and completed a 1-yard pass to Trevor Smith, who carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards. Reid Pons added 12 yards on six attempts.

Burke Wilson, who has been promoted to the full-time starting quarterback this fall, ran the ball twice in last year’s game. He will be depended on heavily this time around, along with new starting running back Desmond Sexton and tight end Sam Huffman as Patton seeks to become more balanced on offense.

Prediction: East Burke.

Draughn at Hunter Huss

The Wildcats will play an opponent for the first time as they travel to Gastonia to meet up with the Huskies on Friday night.

The teams had drastically different seasons last year, with Draughn going 13-2, winning the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference and advancing to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional finals while Hunter Huss went 3-7, finishing a distant seventh in their conference and missing the postseason at the 3A classification.

DHS returns a wealth of experience at the offensive skill positions, particularly senior quarterback Eli Tillery and senior running back Nigel Dula. Tillery went 159 of 256 through the air for 2,549 yards and 32 touchdowns with just five interceptions last year, also carrying the ball 78 times for 590 yards and 10 more scores. Dula finished with 1,807 yards and 29 touchdowns on 198 attempts, also catching 17 passes for 261 yards and two TDs.

Senior Connor Pinkerton, who was third in receiving on last year’s team, returns after a season that saw him catch 24 passes for 373 yards and two touchdowns.

Most notably, the Huskies return dual-threat junior quarterback Javarion Brown (612 yards, one TD passing; 706 yards, eight TDs rushing) and junior wide receiver Gene Neeley, who caught 13 passes for 180 yards and a score and ran for 419 yards on 108 carries.

Draughn opened last season with a 43-0 home win over Thomas Jefferson while Hunter Huss lost 45-0 versus Hickory Ridge.

Prediction: Draughn.

Freedom at Bunker Hill

After opening the last two seasons against powerhouse program Crest, the season-opener shifts scenery but remains difficult as this year’s Patriots get a tough assignment with a Week 1 trip to Claremont to face a Bears team that fared quite well in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference a season ago.

Bunker Hill finished second in the CVAC and went 11-2 overall, advancing to the third round of the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs, while Freedom finished 6-5 and third in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, falling in the first round of the 3A postseason.

The Bears are poised to return almost everything from that team, too, led by senior quarterback Redek Robinson, who last season completed 170 of 295 passes for 2,171 yards and 24 touchdowns with 15 interceptions, adding four more TDs via rushing. Bunker Hill also brings back junior running back Jason Willis Jr. (166-1,352-17) and senior wide receiver Xavier McCleave (44-654-8), who was the team’s second-leading pass-catcher.

The Patriots, meanwhile, return senior utility man Jaylen Barnett, who was second on the team in passing (48 of 92, 562 yards, four touchdowns) and rushing (89-639-13) and third in receiving (13-151-3), but otherwise will have to fill in a lot of gaps on an offense now led by sophomore quarterback Kaden Davis.

Freedom lost last year’s opener versus Crest, 40-22, while Bunker Hill won at Stuart Cramer by a 47-35 margin.

Prediction: Bunker Hill.