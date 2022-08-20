East Burke runners score 4 TDs, defense keeps Patton off board

ICARD — On one side of scrimmage, the East Burke football team’s ball-carriers chewed up the fresh grass at Danny Williams Field and found the end zone four times.

On the other side, the Cavalier defense pitched a shutout.

Put them together and it’s a 28-0 nonconference win on opening night over Burke County rival Patton for host EB.

The Cavs’ offense ran 40 times for 239 yards and the defense forced three turnovers in what was a pretty complete performance for mid-August.

“I love the way our kids came out,” said EB third-year coach Derrick Minor. “We had the false start (on the first play of the game’s first drive) and everybody’s thinking, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ And they regrouped.”

That first drive, which was set up nicely at the Patton 49-yard line thanks to a 29-yard opening kickoff return by Caden Buff, was interrupted by a third-down dropped pass at the Panthers’ 42. But the EB punt slipped through Patton’s hands and Darren Hammons recovered, allowing the hosts to resume their march to the end zone at the PHS 18.

Two plays later, Buff slipped around the left side thanks to big blocks by tackle Matthew Smith and tight end Alan Barnes on the edge, running 17 yards to the end zone.

Buff, a sophomore, finished the night with 82 yards on 14 carries.

“It felt great to get the nerves out of the way (early),” Buff said. “With it being my first varsity game, I wanted to put it out there that I could play with the big guys. I couldn’t do it without my line and all my teammates blocking for me.”

Patton’s first offensive drive saw the Panthers march 56 yards in 11 plays, but what could have been a game-tying effort ended up in a lost fumble.

Those first two drives pretty much encapsulated the entire contest, with East Burke cashing in on its key opportunities while Patton (0-1) was unable to put the finishing touches on any of its drives.

EB’s next possession spanned the quarters and covered 77 yards. It ended when senior quarterback Ben Mast took a busted passing play and worked a little magic, reversing his field and stiff-arming a defender as part of a 22-yard touchdown run.

“We were supposed to go to the right and throw it in the end zone and get the touchdown,” Mast said. “But things happen. You roll with it. I loved how my line, my fullbacks and my receivers kept blocking for me. They knew what was going on."

After the Panthers’ next drive stalled near midfield, the Cavaliers (1-0) made it 3 for 3 on scoring drives, going 65 yards in nine plays as Mast cashed in for a second time on a 1-yard QB dive.

Patton’s next two drives ended in interceptions, the first when Mast jumped a route and snagged Randan Clarke’s pass, taking it back 16 yards the other direction. The other was a 35-yard heave as time expired in the first half that floated into Corbin McNeil’s hands in the back of the end zone.

In the middle of the third quarter, the EB special teams got involved again, bull-rushing through the Patton protection on an aborted punt play that left the Cavs in great shape on the Patton 5-yard line. Jacob Dellinger, who ran for a game-high 87 yards on 12 carries, was there to take care of those last few feet, scoring from two yards out to set the final score.

Power back Levi Coble added 44 yards on six tries for the EB offense, and Mast finished with 24 yards on three attempts as EBHS averaged 5.98 yards per carry.

“The running backs did a great job following blocks,” Smith said. “We had a solid game. We’re a solid unit this year. We’re young, and people are doubting us, but that’s fine. They can doubt all they want to. I’m confident with my guys. I’m going to ride with them this year.

“We still have a lot to improve on, and that’s obvious. You can watch the film and see it. But we’re going to improve and get better, and we’re going to be a good squad this year.”

Leaders for the EB defense included Gavon Franklin with eight tackles (one for loss), Luke Wilson with seven stops (one for loss) and a pass breakup, Chase Greer with six tackles (one for loss), Cannon Morrison with six stops, Michael Hathcock with five tackles, Brady Bostain with three tackles and a QB hurry, Vernon Quintana with a sack and a tackle for loss, and Coble with a stop in the backfield.

“We didn’t have our best performance, but we did our job good enough where we succeeded at the end of the day,” Greer said. “I’m proud of us for the effort we put out every snap.”

Eli Carico went 4 for 4 on extra points for the EB kicking game.

For the Patton offense, Trevor Smith (on 18 carries) and Clarke (on 20) finished with a team-high 60 rushing yards apiece, and the two connected on the game’s lone completion for a short gain. Reid Pons added 12 rushing yards on six attempts.

Colten Dale led the defense with seven tackles, Pons had five stops, Gage Ledford tallied four tackles (one for loss), Burke Wilson had four stops and Desmond Sexton made a stop in the backfield.

East Burke travels to Freedom next week for the Fat Friday XLVIII rivalry game while Patton hosts 1-0 Draughn in another in-county matchup.