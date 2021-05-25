East Burke’s Byrd wins award

East Burke boys track and field freshman KJ Byrd is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for May 17-22.

After winning three individual events in two different meets earlier this season and two individual events in another meet, Byrd broke a 16-year-old Burke County record on Wednesday in a four-team Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference meet at West Iredell, part on an outstanding four-win afternoon. Byrd cleared 14 feet, 6 inches in the boys pole vault to win the event and top the record previously set by Joe Irvin of Freedom in 2005 (14’3¼”). Byrd also won the 110-meter hurdles (17.02 seconds), high jump (6’) and triple jump (39’7”), helping the Cavaliers placed second as a team at the meet.

Byrd has won the pole vault in all four of the Cavaliers’ meets so far this season and also has claimed the high jump event all four times. He has won the triple jump in three meets and also anchored the winning EB 4x400-meter relay earlier this spring in the Cavs’ first home meet in seven years.