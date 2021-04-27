East Burke’s Mace wins athlete of week award

East Burke boys golf junior Sam Mace is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for April 19-24.

Mace broke through the top of the boys individual race in a stacked Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference on Wednesday at River Oaks Golf Club in Statesville, shooting a 3-under par round of 69 to take his first event victory at the prep level since he claimed three NWFAC matches as a Cavaliers freshman in 2019.

Mace opened with a solid front-nine 36 before he got even hotter with a 33 on the back nine.

Mace’s performance led EB to the team triumph by five strokes over second-place West Caldwell after the Cavs had placed third twice and fourth once in the opening three league matches this spring.

EB also got season-best rounds in the event from Aiden Good (78), Peyton Smith (81) and Eli Carico (86).

The season’s final NWFAC boys match is Wednesday at Mimosa Hills Golf Club in Morganton.