East Burke’s Powell signs with Salem College

ICARD — East Burke senior Serenity Powell’s soccer career will continue beyond the high school level.

The Lady Cavaliers’ veteran defender signed Tuesday with Salem College to continue her education and women's soccer playing career.

“Three years wasn’t enough for me,” said Powell. “(Salem) supported me through scholarships, so that helped my decision.”

A two-year varsity player, Powell has three assists and one goal this spring on the soccer field and earned an honorable mention honor last spring on the Northwestern Foothills 2A All-Conference list. Her goal came in one of the Lady Cavaliers’ best performances of the season, a 7-0 rout of Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Bunker Hill at home in late March.

She also played varsity girls basketball for two seasons at East Burke, averaging 1.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 0.8 steals per game as a senior while appearing in all 24 contests for EBHS.

Powell plans to major in biology to study in being a physician’s assistant.

