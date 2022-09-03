East Burke snaps skid versus Draughn with 28-27 overtime victory

ICARD — The 13th installment of the “Five Miles of Wild” rivalry game between the East Burke and Draughn football teams turned out to be a special one, indeed.

Not only did it provide those in attendance with a little bonus football, but a 28-27 overtime win helped the Cavaliers snap a recent skid versus their nonconference archrival and take a 7-6 all-time lead in the series.

The Wildcats, who had won the last three games versus the Cavaliers and were seeking to tie EB’s series record of four straight victories from 2014-17, held a 21-14 halftime lead, and the third quarter was relatively silent without any scoring plays.

In the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers saw a turning point when running back Caden Buff scampered down the field for an 80-yard touchdown run and Ben Mast intercepted Draughn quarterback Eli Tillery to end a threatening Draughn drive.

After a missed field goal attempt by Eli Carico ended regulation, both squads went to an extra overtime period.

Tillery scored first for the Wildcats but missed on a two-point conversion rushing attempt.

In three short plays, a Mast 11-yard completion to Darren Hammons with the addition of a winning point after kick by Carico, sparked a celebration for the Cavaliers’ one-point win.

“It’s my first year kicking as a senior, just trying to help the team, and look what happens,” said Carico, who now has made 10 or 11 extra point tries this season.

Mast, at the quarterback position for EB, completed 4 of 10 passes for 35 yards and added 14 rushing yards on six keepers. He also had four tackles on defense along with the fourth-quarter interception.

“I used to play with these guys (at Draughn) growing up, all this week was high energy. We had a good week and a good win,” said Mast, who also gave high praise to the offensive line.

The touchdown reception by Hammons was just his second catch in his first varsity season after a 21-yard reception last week at Freedom.

“All I can say is it was a real team effort,” Hammons said. “I was given the opportunity for the play, and that’s all we needed. Definitely one of the best feelings and moments I’ve had in my life.”

Buff finished with a game-high 151 rushing yards on 15 carries after having 115 rushing yards total and a touchdown in his first two varsity games.

Levi Coble (9-18) and Jacob Dellinger (10-51) also added touchdown runs for the Cavaliers (2-1).

“I feel blessed, thankful, and grateful (for this win),” said East Burke coach Derrick Minor. “We preached love all week, not going into this game hating our opponent but loving our team. We didn’t give up and overcame adversity.

“This game was a faith-builder for our team.”

Justice Cunningham led the Wildcats (2-1) with 120 rushing yards on 27 carries and two first-half touchdown runs from eight and 25 yards out to build a lead at the halftime break.

Tillery finished with 130 passing yards on 10 completions, including a first-quarter 28-yard strike to Eli Pritchard (4-63) in the back of the end zone on the scoreboard side of Danny Williams Field.

Tillery also added 63 rushing yards on 10 quarterback keepers, including the overtime score.

Leading defenders included East Burke’s Luke Wilson (five tackles), Diego Ramos (five tackles, one for loss), Corbin McNeil (two pass breakups), Asher Gebhard, Michael Hathcock, Hayden Parker and Mason Robison.

Draughn was paced on defense by Hampton Blackwell (six tackles, one for los), Donnell Wilkins (four tackles, one for loss), Will Price (pass breakup), Luke Rector and Harrison Williams.

East Burke will be off until opening Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference play at defending champion Maiden on Sept. 16.

Draughn returns home Friday for its final nonconference contest of the season, hosting Highland Tech, a team it beat 69-34 a year ago in Gastonia.