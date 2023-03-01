RANDLEMAN — The East Burke girls basketball team has had no trouble responding in big moments this postseason.

After giving up nine early points to No. 1 West seed Randleman in Tuesday’s NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinal game, the No. 5 West seed Lady Cavaliers rallied on an 11-2 run capped by a Kassie Turner 3-pointer to tie the host Lady Tigers.

That spree was followed by seven lead changes before a 12-5 third-quarter edge for the Lady Cavaliers pushed the visitors ahead for good as they won 49-42.

The win means East Burke (27-2) advances to its first NCHSAA 2A West Regional final since 2017 when EB faces No. 3 West seed Salisbury (25-3) at noon on Saturday at Grimsley High School in Greensboro.

“I’m so proud of my team and our determination,” said Lady Cavaliers senior Aubree Grigg, who scored a third-quarter basket for the game's final lead change. “We knew it would be a (tough) matchup, but we adapted as we went on.”

Following the tying 3-pointer by Turner, freshman Kara Brinkley scored two first-quarter baskets to give EB a 15-13 lead after one period of play.

The lead changed hands five times in the second quarter and Randleman led 24-21 at the halftime break.

The host Lady Tigers’ lead could only be extended to a six-point advantage before the final Lady Cavaliers rally started with a Braelyn Stilwell layup, followed by a Taylor Bostain 3-pointer setting up Grigg’s go-ahead basket to put EB, the Catawba Valley 2A Conference regular season champions, ahead 28-27.

Brinkley added five points, including a straight-on 3-pointer, to build the lead to 33-29 heading into the last quarter of play.

Brinkley and Stilwell combined to go 10 for 14 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter as they joined Grigg in adding two-point baskets to withstand any threat from the hosts.

Brinkley (19 points) and Stilwell (17) finished in double figures with Stilwell adding four steals.

Bostain (six points), Grigg (four points, three blocks) and Turner (three points) completed EB’s scoring.

Gracyn Hall led the host Lady Tigers (27-2) with 12 points with the team making eight total 3-pointers.

With the win, East Burke advances to its second all-time regional finals appearance. The Lady Cavaliers lost to North Surry 53-32 on March 4, 2017, at Wake Forest’s Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem the last time around.

This time, EB’s opponent will be a Lady Hornets team that won its conference regular-season and tournament titles before beating Wilkes Central 65-21 in the first round of the playoffs, Forbush 48-37 in the second round and T.W. Andrews 55-53 in the third round before toppling Shelby 46-40 in the other NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinal contest on Tuesday in Shelby.