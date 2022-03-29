East Burke's Byrd wins award

East Burke boys track and field sophomore K.J. Byrd is The News Herald's Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played March 21-26.

Byrd won four events at Thursday's five-team home meet in Icard, which also included Patton, Bandys, Maiden and West Lincoln. Most notably, Byrd set a new NCHSAA 2A outdoor state record in the boys pole vault with a mark of 15 feet, 4 inches.

Other wins for Byrd on Thursday included the boys high jump with a mark of 6 feet, 6 inches; the boys long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 0 inches; and the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.04 seconds.

Byrd already is a three-time NCHSAA 2A state champion. He claimed gold in the indoor track and field boys pole vault and high jump this past winter after winning the outdoor track and field boys pole vault gold as a freshman.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.