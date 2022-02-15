 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Burke's Byrd wins award
0 Comments

East Burke's Byrd wins award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0216 AOTW

East Burke's K.J. Byrd, right, with Farm Bureau agent Dustin Huffman.

 Farm Bureau

East Burke sophomore K.J. Byrd is The News Herald's Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Feb. 7-12.

Byrd won a pair of titles at Friday's NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track state championships, held at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

As the top seed in the boys pole vault, Byrd set a new 1A/2A state record in the event at 16 feet even to claim the gold. He also won the boys high jump championship, clearing a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches after entering the event as the No. 2 seed. The wins were his second and third NCHSAA state championships in track and field and his first in indoor track after the season was scrapped last winter due to COVID-19.

As a freshman, Byrd won his first NCHSAA state championship in outdoor track and field, also in the boys pole vault.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert