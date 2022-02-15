East Burke's Byrd wins award

As the top seed in the boys pole vault, Byrd set a new 1A/2A state record in the event at 16 feet even to claim the gold. He also won the boys high jump championship, clearing a mark of 6 feet, 4 inches after entering the event as the No. 2 seed. The wins were his second and third NCHSAA state championships in track and field and his first in indoor track after the season was scrapped last winter due to COVID-19.