East Burke's Lennex wins award

East Burke senior swimmer Landon Lennex is The News Herald's Farm Bureau county athlete of the week for games played Jan. 24-29.

Lennex was part of five event victories as the Cavalier boys won the Catawba Valley 2A Conference championship meet at the Hickory YMCA on Tuesday. East Burke more than doubled up second-place West Lincoln in scoring with 198 points. Three of Lennex' wins came in individual events, as he was the only Cavalier boys swimmer to claim more than one individual event at the CVAC title meet.

Individually, the versatile Lennex won the 200 freestyle (2:08.72), the 100 butterfly (1:05.83) and the 500 freestyle (6:48.54). He also was part of two relay event victories, including the 200 medley (2:06.67) with Robbie Stringfield, Parker Dalton and Jeremy Gray and the 400 freestyle (4:25.19) with Stringfield, Gray and Tristan Carswell.

And in a nonconference meet at Shelby on Friday, when the Cavs finished third, Lennex claimed both of EB’s event wins at the meet, individually winning the boys 200 freestyle (2:23.21) and the 400 freestyle (5:04.67) to cap off a strong week.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.