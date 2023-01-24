East Lincoln DC Goggio takes Patton head coach job

Ryan Goggio was named the new head coach of the Patton football team on Monday evening after the hiring was approved at the Burke County Board of Education meeting in Morganton.

Goggio is the Panthers’ eighth head coach all-time and joins the program following Mark Duncan’s resignation on Dec. 9. Duncan guided the team for the last three seasons.

According to a press release from Burke County Public Schools, Goggio most recently served as the defensive coordinator at East Lincoln, holding that post the past six seasons.

He has a successful recent track record, helping guide the Mustangs to an undefeated NCHSAA 3A state championship this past season. Goggio’s defense allowed just 6.8 points per game in East Lincoln’s 16 wins, recording three shutouts and 10 other single-digit points allowed performances, including in the 3A West Regional final.

For Goggio, who was local to ELHS as a Denver native, his 2022 defense boasted 28 takeaways — 20 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries — turning those into five total defensive touchdowns, including four pick-sixes. The Mustangs also amassed 46 sacks and 113 tackles for loss.

Goggio also was on staff for the Mustangs’ state championships in 2014 and 2012. Over the course of his six seasons as coordinator, his unit produced five conference defensive players of the year.

With Patton, Goggio will be tasked with reinvigorating a team that has only won 4 of its last 26 games, including just one victory this past fall.

“I am extremely excited and grateful to lead the Panthers football program,” said Goggio in the release. “I am committed to giving my best to the players, school and community.”

According to BCPS, Goggio started his teaching career in 2017 in Lincoln County and has been in coaching for 12 years.

“Coach Goggio comes to Patton with an impressive resume,” said PHS principal Dillon Sain in the release. “Not only has he had success coaching football, but he also has a clear understanding of the priorities for student-athletes and puts grades and character right up there with on-the-field talent. We look forward to him coming in, getting to know the players and leading the Panthers to great things come Friday nights this fall.”

Added Goggio in the release: “Academically, we will also strive for success. Being a student-athlete is something that will be taken seriously. Ways to insure academic success are grade checks for all players on a weekly basis. We will have our athletic groups where there will be point totals for success such as weight room attendance and lifting goals being hit. Another big component of this is rewards for positive grades across the team.”

In the release, Goggio said his team motto will be the acronym APE: attitude, preparation and effort.

“A player’s attitude will often dictate the direction the day will take,” Goggio said in the release. “Positivity is infectious and will lead to success. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. Preparation is something we can control and gain through hard work. Effort is something that takes no talent at all to achieve. No matter the level of talent, the same level of effort will be expected by all.”