Eastern county teams shine in weather-afflicted Burke Jamboree

Weather nearly got the better of Friday night’s 11th Burke County Jamboree high school football preseason scrimmage, with more than 2 ½ hours’ worth of delays halting the action and altering the format at Freedom High School.
The event first was held up just over two hours by heat before lightning later stalled the proceedings by about 40 minutes.
But in the end, it was the teams from the eastern side of the county that stood out the most for the local crowd, with East Burke and Draughn scoring multiple times while holding their opponents off the board as their scrimmages were merged together into half-field sessions due to time.
Meanwhile, the host Patriots and Patton were held off the board in full-field work.
All four teams scrimmaged in game situation on a 45-minute running clock in the event, which served as the final tune-up before regular season games start this coming Friday.
East Burke 28, West Wilkes 0
Cavaliers senior quarterback Carter Crump scored the first touchdown of the night for Burke teams, diving in from a yard out on a drive that started with a 23-yard Blane Fulbright run. Crump scored again later in the scrimmage, pushing through traffic at the end of a 22-yarder.
Fulbright, the reigning Burke County player of the year, also scored twice, following up Crump’s first TD with a 40-yarder before closing out the scrimmage scoring with a 3-yard TD run. He also added a two-point conversion, as did sophomore K.J. Byrd.
For the Cavs’ offense, it mostly looked like they picked up where they left off this past spring.
“We’ve got the offense running really good,” Fulbright said. “It really opened up for us there early. I’m really proud of our guys for sticking to it and everybody doing their job and working as a team. You saw it pay off tonight. The O-line always blocking for me and paving the way is key.”
The EB defense was paced by fumble recoveries from Michael Magni and Luke Wilson, along with an interception by Logan Johnson.
“Anytime (the defense) can give us the ball back and we can control it, it gives them a break and gives them the opportunity to rest a little bit,” said second-year EB head coach Derrick Minor. “We’re big on preaching turnovers. Ball possession is going to be the key to winning football games.”
Draughn 12, North Buncombe 0
After a slow start, the Wildcats got rolling on both sides of the ball, sparked by a 19-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Tillery to wide receiver Tywan Nemorin. Nemorin then made the biggest play of the night on defense for DHS, tallying an interception.
“He had the interception and he ran some great routes for us,” said Draughn fourth-year head coach Chris Powell. “That was big for us because Wednesday we lost one of our key players for the season (in Eli Pritchard), so I talked to our wide receiver corps and said, ‘You guys are going to have to step up and make some plays.’ We were able to do that, and Tywan played very well tonight.”
Draughn later scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by Justice Cunningham.
Other big plays from the defense came in the form of a bulldozing tackle for loss by junior lineman Luke Rector and another from Nemorin, a leaping pass breakup in the end zone.
“The kids really stepped up tonight,” Powell said. “It’s been a tough offseason for us. We still had eight guys who hadn’t cleared their days yet to be able to participate. Of those eight, at least six or seven or maybe all eight of them are going to end up being starters. For the defense to come out there and bow their necks and keep (North Buncombe) off the board, that was big.”
R-S Central 27, Freedom 0
The host Patriots were able to move the ball some, both on the ground and through the air, but mistakes kept them out of the end zone while the Hilltoppers were able to score on every drive.
Offensive highlights included a 17-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Jaylen Barnett to Sacred Baylor, a 17-yard toss from junior Landon Cox to Tavion Dula, Cox’ 14-yard pass to Baylor, a 12-yard connection between Cox and Joe Cunningham, and runs of 26 and 16 yards by Curt Young.
Penalties and a lost fumble returned 68 yards for a score by R-S were the main hindrances for the FHS offense.
The lopsided scoreboard may not have been the worst news of the night either. Barnett exited the scrimmage with an injury, which second-year Pats coach Justin Hawn said afterward the team is hoping is not a broken wrist.
Cox finished the evening 4 of 10 passing for 44 scoreless yards.
Hickory Hawks 14, Patton 0
The Panthers fell victim to two Hawks defensive touchdowns, the first a fumble returned 70 yards for a score and the second an interception taken back 37 yards to the house. Patton lost two other fumbles on the night, as well, to stunt their attempts to reach the end zone.
Those efforts were bolstered by a 41-yard run by Tay’Adrian Brawley on PHS’ first play from scrimmage, an 18-yard pass from Randan Clarke to Quentin Rice later in the drive and a couple other first-down runs from Brawley, who later limped off the field.
Defensively, Clarke grabbed an interception, Brawley and Skyler Phillips registered tackles for loss and Reid Pons had a pass breakup.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.