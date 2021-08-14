Eastern county teams shine in weather-afflicted Burke Jamboree

For the Cavs’ offense, it mostly looked like they picked up where they left off this past spring.

“We’ve got the offense running really good,” Fulbright said. “It really opened up for us there early. I’m really proud of our guys for sticking to it and everybody doing their job and working as a team. You saw it pay off tonight. The O-line always blocking for me and paving the way is key.”

The EB defense was paced by fumble recoveries from Michael Magni and Luke Wilson, along with an interception by Logan Johnson.

“Anytime (the defense) can give us the ball back and we can control it, it gives them a break and gives them the opportunity to rest a little bit,” said second-year EB head coach Derrick Minor. “We’re big on preaching turnovers. Ball possession is going to be the key to winning football games.”

Draughn 12, North Buncombe 0

After a slow start, the Wildcats got rolling on both sides of the ball, sparked by a 19-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Tillery to wide receiver Tywan Nemorin. Nemorin then made the biggest play of the night on defense for DHS, tallying an interception.