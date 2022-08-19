EB aims to spread Fulbright workload among several playmakers

ICARD — Last fall, senior running back Blane Fulbright accounted for more than 66% of the East Burke team’s offensive production and 17 of its 21 touchdowns.

In the prior spring season, those numbers were 58% and 11 of 22 as Fulbright took home county player of the year honors.

So, what’s next?

EB third-year coach Derrick Minor says his team’s run-first workload won’t fall to one player, as it very often did with Fulbright, especially in his final prep season. Instead, the Cavaliers will work more with a ball-carrier by committee approach this autumn.

“We’re going to be a little more balanced,” Minor said. “With Blane, sometimes we were a little one-dimensional. Everybody could key on him. But I think with the type of guys we’ve got now, I wouldn’t say we’ll necessarily spread it out, but we’ll spread the football to more than just one or two guys.

“I think we’ve got a few threats being able to run the ball this year with Jacob Dellinger, we’ve got Caden Buff, Levi Coble, K.J. Byrd, Mason Robison, Cannon Morrison. We’ve got a bigger group of running backs this year than we’ve had in the past. I think that will help to offset graduating Blane.”

The Cavs also will be tasked with replacing graduated quarterback Carter Crump, who was in the top three in rushing for the team the past couple seasons in addition to his passing duties and making all those clean handoffs to Fulbright.

Those tasks will fall to Ben Mast, a senior who has a good bit of varsity experience himself.

“We look good with Ben Mast,” Minor said. “He’s stepped up and taken the reins. He’s had a full offseason of preparation. The thing with Ben is the kids love him. They respect him. He commands the huddle.

“The kids trust him and look up to him. He’s earned that by the work he puts in and the leadership he has off the field.”

The good news for Mast and his complement of running backs is that the Cavaliers still have their trademark stout offensive line to work behind.

Leading the way for that group are left tackle Matthew Smith, left guard Joshua Hess, center Christopher Moore, right guard Jacob Hodges and right tackle Alberto Juarez.

Tackling machines Luke Wilson at linebacker and Brady Bostain in the trenches return to lead EBHS on the defensive side.