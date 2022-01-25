EB boys drop CVAC game to W. Caldwell 71-46

ICARD — The East Burke boys basketball team started off the week after a 10-day layoff by hosting first-place West Caldwell in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.
The Cavaliers kept it close early on, staying within seven points, 26-19, at halftime, before West Caldwell dominated the second half en-route to a 71-46 win.
The deficit was 19-7 after a quarter and 45-31 after three periods of play as EB suffered its third straight CVAC setback.
Devenaire Hill led East Burke (1-13, 1-5 CVAC) with 11 points, including two second-quarter 3-pointers to cut into the Warriors’ lead.
Logan Coffey (10 points) also scored in double figures for the hosts. Carter Crump and Chance Keller (six apiece), Christian Primm (five), Caleb Hudson (four), Ian Cox (three) and Hollan Cline (one) also scored for the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers next play on Friday at home against CVAC opponent Newton-Conover, against whom EB collected its only win of the winter so far, 56-50, on Jan. 4 in Newton.
JV BOYS East Burke 52, West Caldwell 45
The JV Cavaliers (5-6, 2-3 CVAC) won as they, too, made their return after 10 days off, surviving a late West Caldwell comeback late Monday at home in Icard.
Barger Shook led EB with 15 points, including 10 in the first half, as Zack Crawford (nine) and Gavon Franklin (seven) were other key scorers for the hosts.
Crawford, Mason Robison, and Sylas Coleman each made a free throw in the last minute of play to preserve the win.
JV GIRLS West Caldwell 32, East Burke 15
The JV Lady Cavaliers (0-10, 0-4 CVAC) remain winless on the winter after Monday’s home loss to the JV Lady Warriors.
EB was led by Addie Fortenberry (six points) and Kyndal Morrison (four).
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.