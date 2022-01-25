EB boys drop CVAC game to W. Caldwell 71-46

ICARD — The East Burke boys basketball team started off the week after a 10-day layoff by hosting first-place West Caldwell in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.

The Cavaliers kept it close early on, staying within seven points, 26-19, at halftime, before West Caldwell dominated the second half en-route to a 71-46 win.

The deficit was 19-7 after a quarter and 45-31 after three periods of play as EB suffered its third straight CVAC setback.

Devenaire Hill led East Burke (1-13, 1-5 CVAC) with 11 points, including two second-quarter 3-pointers to cut into the Warriors’ lead.

Logan Coffey (10 points) also scored in double figures for the hosts. Carter Crump and Chance Keller (six apiece), Christian Primm (five), Caleb Hudson (four), Ian Cox (three) and Hollan Cline (one) also scored for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers next play on Friday at home against CVAC opponent Newton-Conover, against whom EB collected its only win of the winter so far, 56-50, on Jan. 4 in Newton.

JV BOYS East Burke 52, West Caldwell 45